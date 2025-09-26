Disconnected

The photo of the girl protesting breaks my heart. She didn’t arrive there by accident. She’s been programmed, conditioned, and steered into this moment, attached to an ideology that was never truly hers, fighting on a hill that was carefully chosen for her. This is how division is manufactured and cancel culture is born. Most people can easily see the surface signs of control in her dyed hair, the “slave” ring through her nose, and the collar around her neck. But the real question is: can you recognize the same programming in your own family, your friends, or even yourself?

You may think these articles are just about the silly strands of hair that sit on our heads. Who cares if we DIE them all colors of the rainbow and poison them within an inch of their life? What if this isn’t only about intuition, proprioception, or sensitivity to the environment? What if the hair and skin are part of the mechanism through which we hear God? Across cultures, prophets, mystics, and visionaries have “heard the voice” in silence, often after periods of fasting, sunlight, and living in raw, undisturbed nature. The electromagnetic sheath of the body may be the very channel that tunes us into that higher frequency. When it is intact, perception opens beyond the ordinary. When it is stripped or suffocated with chemicals, that signal is muted. Wouldn’t this be the primary way to disconnect our spirits, to cut off the natural channel that keeps us aligned with truth, making us more susceptible to advertising, savior complexes, and blind loyalty to authority? If the body’s living antenna is disabled, we stop listening inward and start searching outward for guidance, products, and leaders to fill the void.

Feeling Generous?

Buy Me A Coffee?

Hair & Skin

Hair is not a leftover from evolution-that concept is beyond ridiculous when you actually observe reality. It is a living extension of the nervous system, protected by a sheath of oil called sebum. Each follicle produces this blend of fats and waxes to keep strands supple, shielding against dirt and pollutants, and most importantly, conduct and receive subtle electrical and energetic signals.

Sebum works like the body’s external wiring. Inside the body, nerves wrapped in myelin carry messages with speed and precision. On the outside, hair coated in sebum serves the same role as an antenna that links us to the world around us. When that layer is stripped away, the signal weakens. Intuition fades. Proprioception, the natural sense of where your body is in space, becomes dulled.

The skin operates on the same principle. Its sebum film forms a one-way valve that lets toxins and sweat exit while blocking poisons from entering. When this barrier is destroyed by soaps, detergents, or so-called personal care products, the polarity reverses. Chemicals seep in, and wastes become trapped. Over time, this creates stagnation, inflammation, and a body that is less able to perceive and respond to its environment.

Our culture worships the idea of “clean.” Foaming soaps, perfumed shampoos, sterilizing wipes, and endless aisles of products sell the fantasy that more bubbles mean more health. The reality is that this obsession was never about wellness. A population disconnected from its own sensory antennae is easier to manage because people who cannot sense clearly are left to react instead of think.

In Article 1 we saw how hair and skin function as living antennae. Here we go deeper into how those systems are dismantled, not just by cutting or bleaching, but by the daily rituals we are taught to call hygiene. What is taken from us is more than shine or softness. It is the ability to absorb sunlight, register vibration, feel the presence of others, and maintain a direct connection to the Earth itself.

Rethinking “Clean”

The word “clean” has been redefined. Instead of meaning whole, intact, and protected, it now means scrubbed raw, sterilized, and chemically exposed. We are sold the image of foaming lather and artificial fragrance as proof of health. In reality, what gets stripped away is the very shield that makes the body intelligent.

Sebum is not dirt. It is the living, breathing film that allows hair and skin to function as part of the nervous system. When left intact, it wards off pollutants, balances microbes, and keeps the body in constant dialogue with its environment. Strip it away, and the conversation and exchange completely stop. The body is left unguarded and vulnerable.

This twist in meaning was no accident. By training people, especially teenagers, to associate “clean” with a squeak and a scent, industries created a permanent cycle of dependency. Once the protective film is gone, hair frays, skin dries, and new problems appear. The same companies that sold the solution to “dirty” skin then sell conditioners, lotions, and treatments to replace what they destroyed in the first place. The hair gets “greasy”, and you repeat the process until your hair is dry and fragile, usually creating a market for more chemical soup to be added to the hair.

True cleanliness looks nothing like what we have been sold. It is hair that shines in sunlight, absorbing energy because its natural oils remain untouched. It is skin that glows because it can breathe, release waste, and still guard against poisons. It is the body left whole, alive, and in constant dialogue with the field around it. Imagine moving through life with your entire system intact, every organ, every strand, every pore working in synergy with the environment. What kind of power, clarity, or perception might awaken then? Even something as simple as wearing glasses disrupts this dialogue, breaking the connection between sunlight entering the eyes and the skin’s ability to respond by opening or closing pores according to the body’s needs. We are not machines to be compartmentalized and managed but miraculous instruments of infinite complexity that no one has come close to understanding. You can’t take one section of the body, like the “mitochondria”, and tell us about the body and how to fuel and nourish it with a supplement. That is how we will stay disconnected and lost. When we remove interference and background noise, we begin to return to the whole.

The Chemical War on Hair and Skin

Walk into any health store or upscale salon and you’ll see shelves lined with shampoos dressed in green leaves, stamped with buzzwords like “botanical,” “clean beauty,” or “sulfate-free.” The bottles cost more, the branding feels natural, and the promise is safety. But the red flag is what they brag about leaving out. By pointing to one or two chemicals they avoid, they quietly distract from the tens of thousands still at their disposal. Peel back the label and you find the same reality: chemical solvents and synthetic waxes that strip away or smother the hair’s natural intelligence. And when the hair’s intelligence is dulled, the antenna weakens. The body’s ability to conduct light, sense energy, and stay in dialogue with the electromagnetic field is disrupted. What looks like beauty care is, in truth, interference with your most powerful sensory instrument.

The “healthy” shampoos still contain detergents that emulsify and dissolve the sebum film. Instead of sodium lauryl sulfate, they swap in “coconut-derived cleansers” like sodium coco-sulfate or decyl glucoside. The names sound gentle, but they are just as toxic and work in exactly the same way: breaking down the (external myelin) fatty sheath that makes hair an antenna. Whether the ingredient comes from a petroleum vat or a coconut, the end effect is identical. The natural film is destroyed.

What follows is the illusion of health. Shampoos then add back a synthetic gloss: dimethicone, amodimethicone, or plant-based “conditioning agents” that coat the strands in a plastic-like film. The hair feels silky and looks shiny under bathroom lights, but this shine is cosmetic. Underneath, the antenna has been stripped of its conductive shield. The intuition carried through the hair is muted, the nervous system dulled.

Even so-called “organic” shampoos like the about example, rely on preservatives and stabilizers like phenoxyethanol, potassium sorbate, or citric acid in concentrations that keep the formula shelf-stable but chip away at the scalp’s ecology. Herbal extracts—aloe, chamomile, lavender—are tossed in like garnish. They are not strong enough to counteract the fundamental stripping action of the detergents. Imagine paying over $250 dollars every six weeks to strip away your source connection.

This is the sleight of hand: hair appears cleaner, softer, and healthier, but the field around the body is broken. The same is true for conditioners and “nourishing masks.” They rarely restore sebum; instead, they lay down silicone or synthetic oils that suffocate the follicle. The body’s natural intelligence is replaced with a film designed to mimic it. The consumer sees shine, but what they’ve lost is connection.

The result is a cycle of dependency. Hair washed with these products feels brittle or heavy without them, because the natural balance has been erased. So the person buys more, believing they are “caring” for their hair. In reality, they are locking themselves into a loop of stripping and coating, strip and coat, never allowing the body to function on its own.

What the industry hides is that true health cannot be manufactured in a lab or bottled with a marketing slogan. Shiny hair does not mean alive hair. Conductive hair, the kind that carries signals, amplifies intuition, and feeds the nervous system, depends on its own balanced oils, not synthetic substitutes. No oil, no conduction.

Ingredient Breakdown: What’s Really in Your “Healthy” Shampoo and Conditioner

Marketers love to sell the illusion of “premium care.” They swap the dollar-store label for words like signature, botanical blend, or infused with oils, then charge three times as much. But the truth is simple: whether it’s a bargain bottle or a $120 salon brand, you are still rubbing the same chemical cocktail into your scalp. Expensive shampoos are not healthier, they just hide the damage under synthetic coatings and fancy perfume.

Harsh Detergents

Sodium Lauroyl Methyl Isethionate, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Laureth-6 Carboxylic Acid, Cocamide MIPA

These are not gentle cleansers. They are industrial detergents that strip away the protective sebum sheath which makes hair a living conductor. Once stripped, the scalp is raw, and the body is forced into constant cleanup mode. Inside, they add to the detox burden on the liver and kidneys, weakening natural defenses over time.

Silicone Coatings

Amodimethicone, Silicone Quaternium-8, Dimethicone

Liquid plastics that glue a shine onto each strand. Hair looks “healthy” but it’s a mirage. Follicles are suffocated, natural sensing is blocked, and these silicones don’t wash out easily. They can lodge in tissues, irritate the immune system, and distort hormonal balance.

Preservatives & Carcinogens

Phenoxyethanol, Tetrasodium EDTA, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone

Some of the most dangerous additives in the bottle.

Phenoxyethanol is a solvent linked to migraines, dizziness, and developmental toxicity.

EDTA strips minerals from scalp and bloodstream alike, disrupting the body’s electrical circuits. This is the industrial chemical they use to get heavy metals out of your body. And removes minerals from your teeth, bones and joints.

Methylisothiazolinone is a known sensitizer that triggers rashes, symptom reactions, and nerve damage.

Fragrance & Hidden Toxins

Fragrance/Parfum, Limonene, Linalool, Citral

“Fragrance” is a legal loophole hiding dozens of unlisted chemicals. Once absorbed or inhaled, they build up in fat tissue and mimic hormones, wrecking fertility and immunity. Limonene and linalool oxidize into compounds that can trigger asthma and long-term respiratory inflammation.

Petroleum Derivatives & Alcohols

Glycol Distearate, Stearalkonium Chloride, Isopropyl Alcohol

These are industrial leftovers dressed up as conditioners. Stearalkonium chloride was invented for fabric softener. Isopropyl alcohol cracks the scalp barrier and seeps into circulation, where it stresses the liver the same way cheap liquor does.

Synthetic Softeners

Polyquaternium-10, Cetrimonium Chloride, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetrimonium Bromide

The “quats.” They give hair that fake-smooth slip. In reality, they irritate skin, damage cell membranes, and are tied to asthma, allergies, and fertility issues with long-term exposure.

The Oil Illusion

Argan, Jojoba, Avocado, Ginseng, Rosewater, Biotin

This is the bait. Oils are splashed on the label to make you think you’re feeding your hair. But:

Most “oils” in health-washed brands are trace amounts diluted into cheap carriers like canola or sunflower.

Jojoba isn’t even a true oil. It’s a wax ester, often just perfumed infusion in another base oil, sold as “pure.”

The concentrations are so tiny they have no real benefit against the chemical load.

What These Chemicals Do Once Inside the Body

The scalp is one of the fastest absorption sites in the body. It is what we need to gather energy from the sun and the air around us. Every wash delivers a chemical hit straight into the bloodstream.

Body Stress: Preservatives like methylisothiazolinone keep the immune system on high alert, fueling chronic inflammation and autoimmune disorders.

Hormone Disruption: Fragrance molecules and plasticizers mimic estrogen and other hormones, distorting puberty, fertility, thyroid balance, and raising risks of reproductive cancers and emasculating men.

Neurological Damage: Solvents and preservatives cross the blood–brain barrier, dulling motor skills, interfering with neurotransmitters, and blunting intuition itself.

Mineral Depletion: EDTA and other chelators pull out magnesium, zinc, and copper, leaving the nervous system unstable and electrically weak, not to mention making your bones porous, weak and brittle.

Bioaccumulation: Silicones, quats, and fragrance molecules don’t wash out. They store in fat, glands, and organs, creating a chemical vault inside the body that deepens with every use. Can you smell the Big C anyone?

Your shampoo isn’t cleansing. It’s rewiring the body’s antenna, breaking the natural circuit, and replacing it with a synthetic one that looks good in the mirror while leaving your inner defenses wide open.

Practical Hair and Skin Care for Restoring the Antenna

Once you understand that the scalp and skin are living circuits, the question becomes simple: how do we protect them? The answer isn’t to buy another “greenwashed” shampoo or lotion or really to by anything made by anyone but Mother Nature. It is to return to methods that respect the body’s own design. These are practices that restore the shield, preserve the antenna, and bring back perception.

The Right Way to Wash Hair

Water over soap: Rinsing with slightly warm water removes dust and sweat without destroying sebum IF you need it, such as an intense workout or dusty job. Over time, the scalp adjusts and balance restores itself. Sometimes all you need is a linen cloth dipped in oil and run over you body removing dirt and chemicals. A French Shower using oil instead of water.

Herbal rinses: Nettle, rosemary, or horsetail etc, body teas have long been used to support circulation and hair vitality. They cleanse without stripping.

Natural clays or powders: Rhassoul clay or shikakai gently lift impurities while leaving the natural ecology intact. Make sure they are very diluted and free of lead and other contaminants that occur when collecting.

No shampoos: ANY soap will only strip your hair, creating a compensation of more oils so it will feel greasy and then you want to use soap again. Get off the hamster wheel and stop using detergents on your hair.

Caring for the Skin

Avoid ALL detergents: Soaps and washes dissolve the protective film and collapse the one-way valve system. Yes, even the hippy grandmother that makes homemade bars of soap in her forest cabin. Soap is soap, and not your bodies friend. Use it to wash your hands if you must, but keep it off your skin.

Oil cleansing: Use edible oils like olive, sesame, or almond. They dissolve dirt without eroding the natural film.

Minimal interference: Sweat is one of the body’s detox systems. Blocking it with antiperspirants, triclosan, or chemical skincare traps toxins and weakens the field.

Hair as Daily Energy Practice

Braiding at night: Protects the field during sleep and balances energy.

Hair in the sun: Let wet hair dry in sunlight to absorb prana and recharge the nervous system.

Rishi knot or topknot: Coiling hair at the crown focuses energy and stimulates higher awareness. This doesn’t work with me the majority of the time, but for short bursts, I can handle it. Most of the time it hurts, but I do like the level of focus with the occasional topknot.

Unbinding at night: Loose hair draws lunar energy, balancing the solar charge of the day. Charge hair during a full moon or a brightly lit starry night.

Restoring Proprioception and Intuition

When hair and skin are cared for naturally, you may notice:

Heightened awareness, sharper timing, steadier balance.

Clearer intuition, sensing subtle shifts in people and space.

Emotional calm and reduced static.

A deeper spiritual connection and guidance that feels tangible.

Safe Alternatives: Preserving the Sebum Layer

Baking soda rinse: One teaspoon in warm water lifts dirt without dissolving the protective film.

Apple cider vinegar rinse: Restores pH, conditions, and smooths the cuticle.

Herbal rinses: Rosemary, sage, nettle, or horsetail teas strengthen follicles and boost circulation.

True oils: Olive, almond, sesame, or tallow nourish without suffocating the sheath.

For skin, the same applies: natural rinses, clay washes, or vinegar tonics support the film rather than destroy it. See a more specific protocol below.

The Energy Function of Hair and Skin

Long hair channels energy like fiber optics. The forehead bone transmits sunlight to the pineal gland. At night, hair absorbs lunar charge. Skin pores regulate internal pressure, make hormones from the sun and release toxins. When products strip the protective film, we are disconnected from these currents. Intuition wanes, energy stagnates, and we become dependent on industries that profit from the dulling of perception.

Daily and Weekly Care Routine

For Hair:

Daily brushing with natural boar bristles to spread sebum.

Bi-monthly wash with baking soda, with the option to follow with a vinegar rinse.

Optional herbal rinses for circulation and hair restoration.

Occasional conditioning with olive, almond, or sesame oil on dry ends.

Air-dry and charge in sunlight.

For Skin:

Gentle washing with water only and some baking soda on the underarms, groin etc.

Natural exfoliation with a linen cloth, boar bristle brush, weekly. Make sure to move everything towards the direction of the heart.

Restore acidity balance with diluted witch hazel as a refreshing toner.

Moisturize with whole, edible oils, tallow, cocoa butter, or shea butter.

Sunlight daily for energy and hormonal balance.

Lifestyle Support:

Sleep with hair down, twisted in a heatless curler, or braided.

Stay hydrated and chemical-free to help sebum production balance itself.

30-Day Transition Plan: Breaking Free from Shampoo and Soap

This plan walks you step by step from dependency on shampoo and soap into restored balance. The first few days may feel different, even heavy or greasy, but by week three the system rebalances. Within two months, the change is visible: fuller hair, clearer skin, stronger sensitivity, sharper intuition.

Now that the curtain is pulled back on the shampoo and skin-care industry, the solution is not to find a “cleaner” brand with prettier labels. The solution is to protect the body’s natural circuitry with simple practices and substances the body recognizes.

Hair Care: Keeping the Antenna Alive

Hair doesn’t need daily soap baths. A rinse with pure water will often do more good than any “nourishing” shampoo. When deeper cleansing is needed, clay rinses absorb dirt without stripping the sebum. For balancing the scalp, a mild baking soda solution followed by an apple cider vinegar rinse keeps the antenna intact and the pH in harmony.

Conditioning should come from real oils, not bottled “serums.” Olive oil, sesame oil, tallow, and apricot oil in their raw state feed the strand without smothering it. Apply sparingly to damp hair at the ends; the oil will travel upwards if needed, so the oil merges with natural sebum instead of replacing it.

Dyes and bleaches are another assault. They don’t just change color; they burn away pigment that allows hair to interact with light. Once that is gone, the antenna is fried. If color is desired, plant-based dyes like henna or herbal rinses can enhance without destroying conductivity, but use with caution, they healthwash these as well.

Skin Care: Preserving the Living Circuit

The skin doesn’t need detergents. Soap was designed to break oil, and when it does, the protective film is gone. Without it, the body’s largest organ is electrically naked and porous to chemicals. Instead, use methods that cleanse without erasing: clay washes, salt scrubs, herbal powders like neem or tulsi, or simply rinsing with water.

To condition, use whole, edible oils. Massage them sparingly into damp skin so they blend with the natural sheath instead of smothering it. The skin should feel supple and alive, not slicked in plastic. Avoid synthetic fabrics next to the body when possible; natural fibers let the skin breathe and keep the circuit intact.

Sunlight is the final, essential step. When the protective film is present, sunlight becomes food, catalyzing dozens of hormonal and biochemical reactions that govern immunity, mood, and repair. Sunscreen chemicals interrupt this. Start with short, unprotected exposure and build gradually — your body knows how to adapt.

The Most Important Takeaway

The most important takeaway is this: using soap anywhere on your body does more than strip oils. It disrupts the electromagnetic field and flow of your entire being, cutting you off from your full power. Around you is not empty air but a living, pulsating field of energy, the subtle extension of your nervous system, the aura, the life-force sheath. It is the interface where your body exchanges information with the Earth, the Sun, and every living thing you encounter.

This field is not just an “idea.” It is measurable as voltage at the skin, infrared light at the cells, and biophoton emissions from every living tissue. It holds your memories, your instincts, your intuitive guidance. Your skin and hair aren’t cosmetic; they are the sensitive and miraculous wiring that connects your physical self to this larger field.

When you strip away the oils that conduct and insulate this wiring, you short-circuit the interface. The body loses its dielectric layer. Signals from the environment no longer translate into clear inner knowing. The charge you naturally build from sunlight, earth contact, breath, and food bleeds out. You may still “function,” but you’re operating at a fraction of your original voltage, like a device running on a dying battery. This is exactly why you don’t want to use solvents on your skin like DMSO, Turpentine, Alcohol, or anything that strips the sebum, allowing chemicals in and trapping toxins, leaving.

Over time, repeated washing with industrial soaps doesn’t just dry the skin. It erodes your shield, collapses your electromagnetic coherence, and makes you more susceptible to external chemicals AND electrical influence. A body with an intact field can repel certain frequencies, pollutants, and even moods from others. A body with a broken field absorbs

Living the Alternative

You don’t have to figure this out alone. On my website community, I show the exact products I make for myself and my son, every one of them edible, harmless, and free from the chemical traps hidden in store-bought brands. Readers who are members of my private membership, (includes a premium Substack membership) where I share recipes, routines, and behind-the-scenes videos. The point is not to sell you another bottle of “miracle oil” but to remind you what care looks like when nothing stands between you, the Earth, and the sun.

I have a huge favor to ask. Recently, my podcast with Zac from Power of the Pulse was taken down on youTube. The reason the overlords gave is I said that you don’t need a degree to read scientific papers and discern the information for yourself. My DMSO article was tampered with here on Substack. They are tightening the screws on censorship until it will all but disappear and the thought police will be in full force. Agent131711 and I spend hours every day digging, cross-checking, and writing. No grift. No sponsors. No affiliate links. Just costs and receipts. We are building the Shadow Banned Library so you can download and keep what matters and pass it on to the next generation. We are creating this so we can have hard copies and downloadable material to preserve the truth before it is too late. If this matters to you, please help fund it. Any amount moves the project forward. Donate, subscribe, and share so we can preserve the truth while we still can. shadowbannedlibrary.com Share

Thanks for reading Medicine’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this article are the author’s opinions, based on historical sources, public records, and secondary reporting. Where possible I cite or reference archival material and peer-reviewed work; any statements of historical fact are drawn from those public sources. This piece is intended for informational and opinion purposes only and is not offered as a statement of proven legal wrongdoing by any named company or individual.

If you believe this article contains a factual error, or if you represent an entity mentioned and would like to provide source documents or request a correction, please contact the author at robin@purifywithin.com. Corrections will be made promptly where warranted.

Readers should not construe this article as legal or medical advice. For legal guidance about defamation risk, publishing rights, or corrections, consult a qualified attorney. For medical questions about Minoxidil or any other treatment, consult a licensed healthcare professional.