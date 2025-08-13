The Government Likes Us In Separate Classifications

When 2020 hit, most people waking up to the scam were confined to their homes with little to do besides order liquor, eat junk food, and watch fear-based news around the clock. A lot of us experienced censorship, likely for the first time and were shocked that our own government would limit our American speech in that way.

But one area that was not censored was conspiracy theories. On alternative platforms, you could find almost anything as well as encrypted communication channels like Telegram and Signal, which promised private, uncensored conversation. The question is whether those platforms were truly private, or if they were a way to corral “freedom” people together for easier monitoring. If I were running surveillance, I would tell people they were safe to speak there, and then watch closely for anyone making plans.

Once people became well versed in the latest conspiracies, new influencers would appear to direct our conclusions, speaking our language and offering for profit and branded ways to “stay safe” from government overreach. Alec Zeck was promoting his version of this from the start. Many of us eventually realized that while some conspiracies were true, the endless chase for the next revelation was an addictive distraction and a cycle of energy spent without producing actual change. We moved on to more productive ways to engage with the world. Alec Zeck, Mike Winner, Amandha Vollmer, and others in this circle never moved on. None of them sought out credible attorneys, judges, or verifiable public court records showing their strategies had worked. And, as you will see, for good reason.

The seminars, including the free version I attended for the article, were filled with circular logic and long, meandering explanations of their personal interpretations of the law and legal system. We’re not talking about facts, case law, or proven legal processes. We’re talking about personal belief systems presented as legal strategy along with spiritual law, and that’s where people get into trouble. Of course they had their fair share of testimonials, what cult is complete without them? But, we never heard actual recorded court cases in process or accountants verifying the tax strategies.

In the first two articles of this series, we examined how influencers like convince followers for personal profit to buy into “corrected status” and common law ideology. This final piece is not about trying to convince you or persuade you in any direction on the difference between legal and lawful, sovereign and common. It’s simply about the direct consequences of your actions and the way government agencies actually interpret and respond to the documents these influencers tell you fill out and file. It' is time to reveal the truth about the common law movement and how correcting your status will lead you down a path of potential devastation and destruction, for you and your loved ones. There is no turning back once you start…