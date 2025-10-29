Medicine’s Substack

jeanice barcelo
3h

There is one thing missing from this story and that is the affect that RADIATION has on the thyroid. Keep in mind that wireless telegraphy has been with us for more than 100 years -- not to the extent it is today with everyone carrying devices that emit pulsed microwaves -- but many people in certain areas (living near military installations, for example, with radar equipment, etc.), developed symptoms of radiation sickness. Both hypothyroid and hyperthyroid are radiation-induced problems and are no doubt exacerbated by the poisons you mention throughout your article.

I know from my own personal experience -- that I stopped using all poisons when I was in my mid-30s (this was 30 years ago). I started buying all organic foods and using products on my hair and skin that were organic and food based. No chemicals. No poisons. I used only natural cleaning products like vinegar and citrus and never put any poison on my plants or my lawn. I was hyper-vigilant about treating my body with respect and never poisoning it or the earth. I was someone who "never got sick".

Nonetheless, in 2013 -- just two years after I started using wifi and carrying a cell phone everywhere I went -- I developed a hyperthyroid and dropped 25 pounds in a very short time. No matter how much I ate, I could not put on weight. I also had serious heart problems which were blamed on the hyperthyroid but were actually being caused by the pulsed microwaves I was chronically exposed to. The drugs of the medical establishment did help at that time to quell the symptoms with their pharmakeia. This was especially important for my heart. But the key to truly healing my thyroid and my heart was getting out of the radiation and away from the pulsed microwaves.

Now, whenever I have to go into an environment that contains pulsed microwaves, I can immediately feel it in my thyroid -- like a tickle or flutter at the base of my throat/neck that makes me want to cough up phlegm but there is no phlegm to cough up. I also feel my heart start to flutter and skip beats when I am in highly irradiated environments. Once I am away from this, things go back to normal.

I truly believe it is the technology we are being exposed to that is causing the overwhelming majority of the health problems we see today. Arthur Firstenberg's book, "The Invisible Rainbow" is a great read about this topic. Indeed, we are poisoned with many different things, but the radiation is, by far, the most harmful and it is the one thing that the other side will never talk about.

14 replies
Dave
3h

Great article. And, much needed info! We need to be off alopathic drugs altogether.

24 more comments...

