Viewer discretion advised. Graphic photos. Proceed at your own risk. I was twenty-six when my body started to revolt. My hair was falling out in handfuls, my weight went up without reason, and I was exhausted no matter how much I slept. I did what every card-carrying member of the matrix does when something feels wrong. I went to the doctor.

The labs came back “normal.” I still felt awful, so they sent me to a specialist.

The endocrinologist looked one foot from the grave, with a few thin sprigs of hair pulled into a micro ponytail. She looked like Gollum’s sister trying to appear professional. Her skin was gray, her eyes dull, and her energy was gone. I remember thinking that if this was the face of thyroid medicine, I wanted nothing to do with it.

She said my results were fine but suggested I try a small dose of Synthroid, just to see if it helped. It did. My hair seemed to stop falling out, I lost a few pounds, and I assumed she was right. Now I could blame genetics and bad luck. After all, I had an actual diagnosis of an actual disease. This was serious. Maybe not serious enough to have a parade, a pink ribbon, and legions of sympathetic followers with pink flamingos in my yard, but legitimate enough to beLIEve that this was the problem, not my nightly glasses of wine and Papa Murphy’s take-and-bake. I now had a pill for every ill.

For years I went back for labs and checkups. Every time, the dose crept higher. What started as 25 micrograms became 200 of Levothyroxine and 25 of Liothyronine. They kept me functional but never balanced. I didn’t feel sick, yet I didn’t feel alive. I just felt dependent.

Then I read The Thyroid Reset Diet by Dr. Alan Christianson. His theory was simple. Too much iodine can damage the thyroid as easily as too little. The total iodine your thyroid will ever need in a lifetime could easily fit into one-sixteenth of a teaspoon. That fact changed everything. As an aside, “Dr” Alan is a chiropracter and sells a lot of vitamins and supplements, so I am NOT recommending him but the thyroid reset diet and the book is good for getting off the drugs and healing the thyroid.

I followed his plan exactly, cutting out iodine-rich foods and every fortified product I could find. I would later learn what iodine actually is, and why it’s the last thing you want in or on your body. There’s a reason people go into anaphylactic shock from so-called iodine exposure. After that, I stopped my medication cold turkey.

Everyone warns against it, claiming your body will crash and your hair will fall out. None of that happened. I felt better than I had in years. I stopped spending hundreds of dollars on pills and tests, and for the first time, I felt free of the medical death loop. I was still taking vitamins and supplements at that time mind you and my body still healed despite taking more poison, however significantly less than I was.

That experience opened a door I didn’t expect. How could I feel fine without drugs if I supposedly had a chronic condition? Why are millions of women told their thyroids are broken when the real problem may be what’s in their salt, bread, and medicine cabinet? White women specifically are told that over the age of 40 you will likely experience thyroid disfunction and autoimmune disorders than people with more melanin in their skin. I wonder which group of people takes the most vitamins and supplements?

This discovery turned into one of the most shocking investigations I’ve ever done. What began as a personal story has become a three-part exposé. This first part traces iodine back to its explosive origins and how the gunpowder trade became modern thyroid medicine.

How the Thyroid Works and Why It’s So Vulnerable

The thyroid is a small butterfly-shaped gland at the base of the neck, but it controls almost everything about how we feel. We are told it regulates metabolism, energy, temperature, and even mood. It makes two main hormones, T4 and T3, using iodine as a raw material. The brain releases TSH to tell the thyroid when to make more. When everything works together, the process is simple and elegant.

The problem is, the thyroid is sensitive. It’s designed to pull in iodine, but it doesn’t know the difference between iodine and other halogens like fluoride, bromine, or perchlorate—the same chemicals found in pesticides, rocket fuel, and tap water. These imposters block iodine from getting in, and the thyroid reacts by trying harder. It swells, it strains, and over time it becomes inflamed. That’s how so many of us end up in a doctor’s office being told we have “thyroid disease.”

Recently I interviewed Robyn Openshaw, better known as the Green Smoothie Girl, on my podcast. Her story stopped me cold. She had been taking bioidentical thyroid medication for years but decided to stop for several months. When she eventually went in for routine labs, her practitioner reviewed the results and said everything looked perfectly normal. Robyn hadn’t taken a single pill in months.

The medication hadn’t changed the numbers because the numbers themselves are meaningless. That is how the system works. Keep people medicated. Keep the interpretation of the labs in the hands of the white coats. Keep the results looking normal so no one asks questions. You, the trained and obedient patient, must rely on those who profit from your ignorance to interpret the results, and somehow the interpretation always lands in their financial favor.

That is the reality behind the thyroid epidemic. A doctor feels your neck for a few seconds, says it seems a little enlarged, orders a panel, and hands you a prescription. No one asks if you drink coffee or alcohol, if you are under stress, or if your tap water is full of fluoride. No one questions whether that shiny countertop filter actually removes anything. No one looks at the toxins that might be blocking iodine in the first place. They do not have to. You have already been recruited into the system.

When Robyn told that story, it confirmed what I already knew: this isn’t medicine, it’s marketing. The labs, the prescriptions, the “normal” ranges—it’s a closed loop that keeps people sick enough to need management but not sick enough to wake up. Once you see it, you can’t unsee it. I wrote an entire substack on it and now we have the kickback piece to add to it.

The Iodine Obsession

When the thyroid drug market slowed, the supplement market stepped in. Iodine became the new salvation. Suddenly everyone was told they were deficient, especially women. Salt companies joined the crusade, adding trace amounts of “iodine” to table salt and calling it public health. The myth spread that without it, entire regions would collapse into disease. Their control runs so deep that if you sell salt without their chemical additive, you are forced to print a warning label: “This salt does not contain iodine, a necessary nutrient.” Imagine that, creating a lab-born compound, calling it a nutrient, and convincing the world it prevents goiters the size of baseballs. Yes, the same playbook for vitamins, supplements and solvents like DMSO.

The idea of “deficiency” came straight from the same laboratories that sold the cure. No one ever tested whether the problem existed in the first place. The numbers were drawn from a handful of schoolchildren in the 1920s, then turned into national policy. The same industrial chemists who made explosives became public health experts overnight.

The marketing worked. A chemical once used in industry was now sold as nutrition. The public never asked where it came from or how it was made. Most assume like I did that it was a natural substance carefully extracted from seaweed or egg yolks. They were told it was natural, essential, and safe. That’s when I started asking questions: What exactly is iodine, and where does it really come from?

The “Discovery” of Iodine: Invention, Extraction, and the Market Cycle

What we call the discovery of iodine was not a triumph of science but the birth of yet another industrial waste product they needed to find a secondary market use for. It began inside a gunpowder operation during Napoleon’s wars, when chemists were searching for better ways to make saltpeter, or potassium nitrate, for explosives.

Bernard Courtois, a French chemist, was producing saltpeter from seaweed ash when he added sulfuric acid to “separate” the nitrates. Really? You added a chemical, which makes a new chemical, not isolating and separating things found naturally. Instead of a harmless residue, he saw a violet vapor rise and form dark crystals. The reaction between the acid, the nitrates, and the iodides in the ash produced a new compound. That was iodine. It was not discovered in nature. It was created in a chemical reaction under military demand.

Once chemists learned how to control the reaction, iodine production moved from seaweed fires to full-scale industry. Early batches came from burnt kelp, but modern iodine is extracted from Chilean nitrate mines and oilfield brines using industrial acids and reducers. The potassium iodide used to dissolve it isn’t natural either—it’s made by reacting potassium hydroxide from mined potash with elemental iodine in chemical reactors. The result is a refined white salt that, when mixed back with more iodine and water, becomes the familiar brown liquid sold as Lugol’s. What’s marketed as a “trace mineral from the sea” is really a synthetic compound born in the same factories that make fertilizer, explosives, and disinfectants.

Like fluoride and DMSO, iodine followed the path from industrial chemistry to public medicine. When the wars ended and the armories overflowed, the same compounds were redirected to civilian markets. Scientists became promoters, and the leftovers of industry became public health policy.

The people were told they would die without it, that nature made them deficient, and that salvation would come through compliance.

How Iodine Is Actually Made and the Saltpeter Connection

Modern iodine is still made the same way it was two centuries ago. Most of it comes from Chilean nitrate mines and chemical brine wells in Japan and the United States. Crushed ore is soaked in hot water to separate the nitrates and iodates. The nitrate portion becomes fertilizer. The iodate portion is treated with sulfur dioxide or sodium bisulfite, releasing iodine as a black residue that is filtered, dried, and refined into metallic crystals.

Those crystals are then dissolved and combined with potassium salts to make a liquid. When the refined iodine reacts with potassium iodide in water, it forms triiodide, the brown solution sold as Lugol’s iodine. This is not seaweed in a bottle but a chemical product born from industrial waste and laboratory reactions.

The link to gunpowder never disappeared. Potassium iodide is built on the same base element as potassium nitrate, the old saltpeter used to make explosives. The so-called health supplement and the weapon of war come from the same source.

The Goiter Connection

Goiters were never a single or simple problem. For centuries, healers linked swollen necks to environmental stress, contamination, and geography. Mountain villages, river valleys, and coastal towns all recorded enlarged glands long before anyone blamed a missing nutrient. Early observers looked at what people breathed and drank, not what they failed to eat. Do the people in those old photographs look like they just needed a drop of violet acid from a French chemist or like they had been systematically poisoned? Where are the wild animals with goiters, who have never lined up for iodine?

A swollen thyroid is not proof of lack but of overload. The gland expands when it is forced to process halogens and other industrial residues—bromide, fluoride, perchlorate, and nitrates—the chemical descendants of war. It enlarges in defense, not in failure.

When the new public health story required a marketable villain, the truth was rewritten. Deficiency became the diagnosis, and “iodine” became the savior. The fix was profitable: add it to salt, call it progress, and sell it as a universal solution. Many of the regions with the highest rates of goiter already consumed seafood and sea salt rich in natural minerals, but the real connection was ignored. Industrial runoff, polluted wells, and chemical fertilizers were the common thread.

The push for iodization came at the exact moment chemical manufacturing needed a way to offload its byproducts. The same nitrate processes used to produce gunpowder left behind iodide waste. Fear became policy, and waste became medicine, standard operating protocol for the industry. It was clever marketing. No one wanted a neck with a set of dangling testicles.

As industrial pollution declined through implementation of r emoving the known poison better water and waste controls, goiters faded. Yet the profiteers gave iodine the credit, sealing its place as a permanent thank God we have a government who is for the “greater good.” Just like the cash cow fortification market. From that point forward, thyroid disease was treated as a personal defect rather than environmental injury.

From Deficiency to Dependency

Once iodine was tied to goiter, the marketing machine did the rest. The narrative shifted to deficiency and salvation. By the early 20th century, public health campaigns across Europe and the United States declared iodine the missing link in human health. The chemical that began in a gunpowder vat became a dietary requirement, and salt was chosen as the delivery vehicle.

Iodized salt was introduced as a public good. It was cheap, simple, and universal—exactly the kind of solution that turns a compound into policy. What went unsaid was that the addition of iodine to salt also created a captive market. Once implemented, it could never be undone without admitting that the deficiency crisis had been overstated. The iodine story became too profitable to question. So just like drinking pool bleach or industrial waste solvents, iodine which kills living tissue and bacteria, also saves you from a next full of dangling man nuts.

The same cycle repeated with every industrial element that followed. First came the warning of a deficiency, then the introduction of a fortified product, and finally the dependence that results from constant exposure. Instead of addressing why the thyroid was struggling, science redirected the problem into an artificial supply system that kept people consuming the very compounds that caused the imbalance.

By the mid-century, iodine wasn’t just in salt. It was added to bread dough as a conditioner, to animal feed, and to disinfectants. It entered the food chain at multiple points, turning a once-rare element into a daily chemical exposure. When thyroid disorders began to rise again decades later, no one looked back to see if overuse might be part of the cause. The answer is always more, more testing, more supplementation, more control, more profit.

The success of the iodine model proved that an industrial chemical could be sold as an essential nutrient, protected by regulation, and defended by science. It also trained the public to see themselves as perpetually incomplete. From that point on, every new compound could be introduced as the next essential substance the body supposedly lacked. You know just like they sell you today: soil deficiency myth, the lectin myth, the oxalate myth, the DMSO myth. Somehow your body requires a pharmaceutical chemical compound made in a lab.

The thyroid was only the first experiment. Once people accepted the idea that a deficiency could explain every symptom, the stage was set for the age of vitamins. Each new isolate followed the same pattern: identify a vague set of symptoms you caused with widespread poison, link it to a missing chemical, and sell the cure.

The Thyroid Industry

By the time iodine became a household word, the foundation for a permanent thyroid market was already built. Pharmaceutical companies turned the thyroid gland into a source of steady income. Synthetic hormones such as Synthroid, Levothyroxine, and Liothyronine filled the gap between the chemical injury caused by iodine and the promise of control. Once treatment began, it rarely stopped.

The early campaigns claimed iodine would prevent goiter, but what it often did was inflame and exhaust the gland. Constant exposure through food, salt, antiseptics, and supplements forced the thyroid to overwork, then fail. The result was a new category of patient who now required lifelong hormone replacement. Industry created both the cause and the cure.

Doctors are trained to treat the numbers, not the source of the injury. When lab results dipped, the dose increased. When symptoms lingered, another prescription followed. The pattern created obedience to data.

Laboratories and pharmaceutical companies grew together. Every test, refill, and dosage change produced income. As visible goiters disappeared, new diagnostic labels took their place: hypothyroidism, Hashimoto’s, subclinical disorders. The names changed, but the business stayed the same.

The true triggers of thyroid decline, chemical pollutants, halogens, fluoride, bromide, and chronic stress, remained unaddressed. Medicine framed the thyroid as a defective organ rather than a damaged one. The drugs silenced the warning while the exposure continued.

By the 1990s, thyroid management had become a global business worth billions. In the United States, it ranked among the most prescribed categories of medication. Supplement companies joined in with “thyroid support” formulas made from the same industrial iodine that weakened the gland in the first place. Both sides of the market fed each other. Which is why I write about the playbook. This is what they have done since the paper money machine began.

Kickbacks and the Lab Economy

Robyn’s twelve-hundred-dollar lab bill was not unusual. The thyroid testing economy has been built on kickbacks between laboratories and physicians. These were not rumors but documented cases prosecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Office of Inspector General.

Health Diagnostics Laboratory and Singulex paid tens of millions in fines after investigators found they rewarded doctors with “processing and handling fees” for every blood draw. The more tests ordered, the higher the payments. Millennium Health paid more than two hundred fifty million after performing unnecessary tests and supplying physicians with free drug-test kits in exchange for high-priced confirmatory work. Miraca Life Sciences, later renamed Inform Diagnostics, settled for over sixty million for giving doctors discounted technology systems in return for referrals.

Boston Heart Diagnostics paid nearly twenty-seven million for manipulating hospital billing structures and rewarding physicians for participation. Quest Diagnostics, through its subsidiary Berkeley HeartLab, also settled for paying doctors and patients to order excessive cardiovascular and metabolic panels.

The formula was simple. Create expensive test panels, pay doctors to use them, and hide the cost inside insurance. Patients paid for impressive-looking reports that offered little real information. Physicians collected bonuses for ordering more tests. Laboratories expanded profits through repetition.

In Part Two, the trail leads inside the thyroid industry itself — where the illusion of deficiency became a permanent business model, and where laboratories replaced the body’s wisdom with numbers on a chart.