Influencers Who Sold Their Soul

The Interview They Tried To Bury-And for Good Reason

Robin, Medicine Girl, sits down with Robyn Openshaw for the most unfiltered conversation we have ever released. Robyn explains exactly how the wellness machine works, what she told the biggest influencers off camera, and why they kept selling anyway. Vitamin D3 as rat poison. Whole food vitamins made from industrial waste. Private labels slapped on the same synthetic powders. The smiling sales pitch that never mentions the supply chain.

Robyn Openshaw is the author of 16 previous books, including bestsellers The Green Smoothies Diet and Vibe.

She is a former psychotherapist, university professor, mother of 4, and health freedom activist. She lectured in 450 cities in the years after launching GreenSmoothieGirl.com in 2007.

Find her by her name on Facebook, or the Green Smoothie Girl public figure page, and her podcast, Vibe.

To purchase her book https://greensmoothiegirl.com/takedaily/#OFFER

What you will hear

• How the scam was built and why nearly everyone at the top knows

• What Robyn told the names you follow and how they responded

• How lab tests, kickbacks, and censorship keep the story in place

• What to stop buying and how to spot the next rebrand before it hits your feed

This is not safe for the supplement aisle. It is honest, specific, and impossible to unhear.

Save the original before it disappears. Head over to Shadow Banned Library to download a copy and keep forever

shadowbannedlibrary.com here is the direct link https://ko-fi.com/s/a0dae01fcf

Note: This content is for education and information. It is not medical advice. Always consult a qualified clinician for your own decisions.