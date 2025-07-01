The Eye of the Beast

It begins at the kiosk.

Choose the title. Confirm the seat. You slide your card.

The screen flashes: Purchase Complete.

And in that moment, whether you realize it or not — you have given your full consent. Not just to watch a movie, but to be programmed by one.

You walk into the theater. The air shifts. The lights dim. And the spell begins.

Because that’s what it is — a ritual. A modern mass ritual. With all the ingredients in place:

The all seeing eye of projection

A darkened temple.

A glowing altar.

Dozens of silent congregants, eyes fixed forward, slightly elevated around a 45º angle .

And a flickering light designed to bypass the conscious mind and hypnotize with the subliminal and the observable. You can never truly step outside the matrix until you remove the program that brainwashes you on the daily. With my series, you will finally see the forest and the trees. And once you see it, you can’t unsee it. There is no going back once your truly awaken. Welcome to reality.

You believe this is entertainment.

But it’s not. It’s entrainment.

Every film, every show, every series is a carefully engineered frame — not for your soul’s freedom, but for its submission. Not to elevate you, but to fracture, seduce, distract, and bind. And most of all to rule your external and internal worlds with such precise control, you think the ideas are yours.

That’s the brilliance of the spell. You paid for it with your energy converted to currency. You asked for it. You called it art and you let your spiritual and emotional guard down.

They even called it tell-lie-vision programming.

Because media is not a reflection of culture — it’s the machine that creates it. The tail is wagging the dog. And the people behind that machine don’t tell stories for fun. They do it for undetectable control.

From the monarchs of old to the moguls of Hollywood, the message has always been the same:

Dissociate. Obey. Perform. Forget. Repeat Infinitely.

Hollywood was never built for entertainment. It was built to weaponize the dominant technology of its time — film — to control the masses. The same trauma-based mind control perfected in CIA labs now plays out in plain sight, projected onto the big screen. And while the public chases old conspiracies in circles, the next one is already being deployed — by the time it's exposed, it's too late to stop. In the final installment of this 12-part series, I’ll reveal the technology they’re using now to lull us into even deeper submission — and break down exactly how the trap works, and how to escape it. Then we will break down, piece by piece every way the program, control and monetize us from birth. Think how many movies they make where someone is “sick with Cancer” or dying from an incurable disease. That’s only the beginning.

The Country That Built Media

Mass mind control didn’t start in a movie theater.

It began in a palace.

Long before cameras, satellites, or streaming screens, there was already a ruling class that understood the deepest occult principle of control: perception shapes reality. And if you control the story, you control the people.

That ruling class was the British monarchy — the original architects of narrative governance:

The Country of Media.

They didn’t just rule by sword or decree. They ruled by theater. By ritual. By spectacle.

Every element of monarchy was designed for broadcast: the gold-plated throne, the velvet robes, the somber procession — all choreographed to embed hierarchy deep into the psyche. The people didn’t just watch power; they worshiped it. Not because they were forced, but because they were entranced.

The crown didn’t need to fight the people.

It just needed to tell the better story.

And then, it built the world’s first broadcast booth: the church.

They raised the pulpit exactly 45 degrees above the congregation — not by accident, but by design. This angle created the first true one-way media stream. One voice speaking down. Many listening up. No conversation. No dialogue. Just transmission. That’s how authority works: directional belief.

The pulpit was the first screen.

The sermon was the first program.

The congregation — the first captured audience.

From there, it spread.

As the British Empire expanded, it didn’t just seize land — it directed perception. Governors became miniature monarchs. Courts echoed Parliament. Schools and churches repeated the same spell: lift one voice above the rest, surround it with ritual, and call it truth.

By the time the BBC was founded in 1922, the technology had caught up to the tactic.

Media became monarchy with a transmitter, and the world bowed.

The British Broadcasting Corporation wasn’t just a news outlet — it was a psychological propaganda weapon, chartered by royalty and backed by military coordination. It decided which wars were righteous, which leaders were heroic, and which voices were allowed to speak. This has always been the purpose of the news, from the beginning. To sway your understanding of the information they give you. All of a sudden I saw everyone lathered up about the Ukraine and how devastated they were by the mean Russians. Ukraine flags were everywhere, sides are taken in a second. Now they are frothing at the mouth about Palestine and Israel. Sides are taken from the information they tell you from your trusted AP Media Outlets. Real footage of the public watching their AP news outlet. (And all “news” from Bigtree, Peters, Shapiro, or The View or Cooper is propaganda. Some is easier for others to spot than others. People who watch Fox think they get the truth and those that watch MSNBC think they do and so on. If the person on your screen as a large audience, the content is scripted and by design.

Behind it stood British Intelligence — MI5, MI6, and later the Tavistock Institute — guiding narrative control through warfare, diplomacy, and disaster. They didn’t need soldiers.

They had headlines.

They didn’t need bullets.

They had belief.

At Tavistock, they distilled this into science.

Trauma became a formula.

Media became a syringe.

They discovered how to fracture identity through repetition, suggestion, and fear — how to herd millions through storylines that bypassed logic and went straight to the subconscious. What worked on soldiers in trench warfare was soon used on housewives, schoolchildren, and voters.

It was the original social programming center — hidden in plain sight.

From Tavistock and the BBC came the modern structure of all global media:

– A single pulpit (anchorman, influencer, royal correspondent)

– One fixed story (the approved narrative)

– A hypnotized audience (the masses, taught never to question)

This wasn’t just media.

It was monarchy with better lighting.

And the world copied it.

Hollywood didn’t invent the formula — it inherited it. The same spell cast in the palace, then refined in the pulpit, then perfected at the BBC, was finally projected onto the big screen. But it all began with the Country of Media — the nation that proved you don’t need to conquer people when you can program them.

And today, most still kneel — not with their bodies, but with their minds.

Not in cathedrals, but in living rooms.

Not before kings, but before screens.

Britain may no longer rule the world by navy, but it still does by narrative. It taught the global elite how to create allegiance without truth, obedience without force, and memory without fact. All through story. Ever wonder why our magazines have the British Royals plastered everywhere. It is not as though the public is addicted to cringe. An you still think we “won” a war? We have been one world government from the beginning my friends. The wars are to dilute the population of power from their strongest alpha males, steal our wealth and keep us divided. That’s about it.

And that legacy lives on in every modern media platform — from BBC to CNN, Disney to Netflix.

In the 1600s, noblesse oblige meant “rule with moral duty.”

In the 2000s, it means “rule through storyline.”

When we watch a series, we don’t realize we’re sitting in a centuries-old echo chamber. The throne may be gone, but the voice still booms. The spell still works. The Programming Blueprint — Hollywood’s Hypnotic Spell

Hollywood isn’t as innocent as it sounds. It carries the weight of centuries of esoteric symbolism. In ancient druidic ritual, the wood of the holly tree was prized for its ability to channel magical energy — most notably as the preferred material for making wands. To cast a spell, one needed a wand. To shape perception, one needed a medium. The holly wand became the tool of sorcerers to manipulate reality — and the American film industry, by naming its home Hollywood, was not just selecting geography. It was invoking power.

handsome male movie star with a magic wand

From the beginning, Hollywood functioned less like a location and more like a temple of illusion — not just reflecting culture, but actively creating it. Like the wands of old, its greatest strength lies in subtlety: the power to implant thoughts without detection, the craft of seeding beliefs without force.

We now know — at least partially — about programs like MK-Ultra, where the CIA openly experimented on civilians using LSD, sensory overload, isolation, and hypnosis to fracture the psyche and rewire perception. The purpose wasn’t simply torture; it was control. The idea was to first fragment the psyche and break down the personality to reduce the mind to a suggestible state, to make it pliable — to replace what was lost with something pre-designed. What was revealed in declassified documents is chilling, but perhaps more disturbing is what remains hidden. And is in use today.

And most important to this series: MK-Ultra was not some failed chapter that quietly ended. It was a prototype and training ground. The techniques didn’t disappear; they evolved. In my interview with Juliette, she discusses how she was given a choice during a round of LSD induced trauma based mind control if she gave up her soul. She said it was tempting, she would have a high paying prestigious job with the government. Which is what all high levels of government are: MK Ultra programmed puppets. Yes, especially RFK Jr.

What began in sanitized labs under fluorescent lights found its way into every living room and theater. Trauma and fragmentation once induced by electric shock or high-dose psychedelics are engineered through narrative and image mixed with the access with commercial marijuana, laced with LSD.

And here’s where the technology comes in. Just as LSD was used to destabilize perception and break down cognitive resistance, ultra-high-definition screens now serve a similar function — without the drug or remnants of marijuana, alcohol to potentiate. The more vivid, 3D and immersive the screen becomes, the less the brain distinguishes between reality and simulation. With 4K and 8K resolution, each pixel delivers a hyperreal image that mimics sensory experience so closely it bypasses skepticism. This isn’t just entertainment — it’s neurological entrainment.

Remember: the brain cannot always tell the difference between something it sees and something it experiences. Visual input — especially when combined with sound, emotion, and repetition — becomes memory. And when your body responds physiologically to images on a screen (faster heart rate, pupil dilation, tears), your nervous system is being conditioned — and it is so powerful, because you don’t realize it. There is no debriefing afterwards to gain you sense of reality and return to baseline.

In early MK-Ultra sessions, LSD heightened the suggestibility of subjects, rendering them more vulnerable to implanted commands. Modern screen tech does something similar — flooding your senses with crisp, amplified input, delivered in a darkened, ritualized space, in surround sound, where your nervous system is relaxed and receptive. It’s not just what you’re watching — it’s how you’re watching it. Your body goes limp. Your eyes fixated at 45º. Your breath slows. Your prefrontal cortex dims. And the program begins.

This is entrainment — the use of story, rhythm, and sensory input to lull the conscious mind into submission, allowing unfiltered messages to reach the subconscious. It doesn’t feel like an attack. It feels like a fun night out, that you paid for with your currency. Everything is designed with precision. From the color of the heroine’s dress to the frequency of camera cuts, the background images, from the orchestral swell at the emotional climax to the hypnotic lighting — each element triggers an internal response. And as your emotions rise and fall with the plot, the subconscious opens wider.

You may think you’re relaxing. But in that liminal, entranced state, you are being rewritten.

The manipulation is nearly invisible because it wears the mask of art. The spell is self-invoked. We pay for it. We ask for it. We click “Buy Ticket.” We tap “Rent Now.” And in doing so, we consent to accept the ritual.

Even the screen itself plays a role in this hypnosis. The glow. The pulsing light. The black void around its borders. It mimics the ceremonial space of ancient rites — a central flame surrounded by darkness. The flickering frame rate (often just slightly off from natural eye rhythms) induces trance.

And while we believe this is our culture speaking to us, it’s actually the machine telling us what culture is. Who to love. What to fear. How to behave. What rebellion looks like and when it’s allowed. What beauty means. What it costs to succeed. The savior story.

These messages aren’t just suggestions — they’re commands. Embedded so deeply they become internal monologue. Normalized dysfunction, disguised compliance, carefully rationed emotions — all designed to keep you consuming, performing, obeying.

This is psychological warfare through cinema. The tools of MK-Ultra didn’t vanish; they were upgraded. The set and setting evolved. The audience grew. And now, the ritual is global.

And there’s more. Beneath even the visible symbolism and the hypnotic technique lies a silent visual cue that has been part of the programming from the start.

The 45° Gaze — Hypnosis by Design

One of the most subtle and powerful tools in the MK-Ultra arsenal was eye placement. Victims were trained — or entrained — to fix their gaze at a specific upward angle. This wasn’t arbitrary. Looking just above the horizon line induces a trance-like state. The subject becomes hyper-suggestible, emotionally open, and mentally dissociated — available for programming, but disconnected from self.

That gaze — haunting, empty, angelic — would later become the hallmark of Hollywood beauty.

Think of the classic close-up: eyes wide, glistening, pointed just above the camera. The “doe-eyed” look. Audrey Hepburn. Marilyn Monroe. Even cartoon heroines — Bambi, Belle, Ariel. Always looking just slightly up, just slightly away. Not at the viewer. Not at themselves. Somewhere else.

That’s not just aesthetic. It’s hypnotic design.

Directors and cinematographers learned that this upward gaze bypassed logic and pierced the emotional body. It made the viewer feel protective, captivated, entranced. It activated our mirror neurons — the brain’s imitation circuitry. We don’t just observe the character. We become them. Their heartbreak becomes ours. Their trauma lives in our nervous system. Their fear wires itself into our emotional memory.

This is the deep entrainment no one talks about: the silent merging of identity between screen and self. We think we’re watching a movie — but neurologically, we’re participating in it. The body doesn’t know the difference. It only knows what it feels. And it feels what it sees.

In monarch programming, this gaze became a signature of brokenness.

In Hollywood, it became a signature of beauty.

This is how the line between trauma and glamour began to blur — and why so many stars emerge from families steeped in secrecy, abuse, and mind control. These weren’t just talented individuals. Many were groomed, fractured, and rebuilt. Some were born into generational programming systems — crafted from childhood to serve as emotional anchors for the masses. Carriers of the archetypes. Mirrors of our manipulated innocence.

So when you see the parted lips, the trembling voice, the faraway eyes looking just above your own… know that you are not just watching a performance. You’re receiving a transmission. A spell. One calibrated to bypass your conscious mind.

Even today, the 45° gaze dominates media. It’s in music videos. Beauty campaigns. Animated films. Anywhere emotional entrainment is needed, the hypnotic stare appears.

It says: Trust me. Feel for me. Surrender with me.

And this isn’t the only tool. As we’ll explore in future parts of the series, the entire visual architecture — posture, body positioning, camera angles, colors, symbols — is part of a coded language. A ritual script. Designed to fracture, mold, and spellbind.

What began in underground CIA labs now plays out in soft-lit studios and Oscar-winning performances.

Monarch & Butterfly Symbolism

“Monarch programming” refers to a subset of MK‑Ultra-like trauma programming. Its name and symbols—especially the butterfly—became part of conspiracy lore, though its literal CIA origin is debated.

That said, checking social reactions around butterfly tattoos reveals a noticeable overlap:

“The butterfly symbol can be used… as a trigger for a submissive personality that was embedded through child abuse… used as one of these triggers, to which the victim is powerless.”

Butterflies today feature prominently in pop culture—from celeb tattoos to music videos. These aren’t innocent aesthetic choices. They serve as visual triggers, reinforcing themes of metamorphosis, control, and transformation. When you see a butterfly in a film—deliberately placed—it may well signal an invocation of that symbolic grid.

They told you it was just a movie.

But it was never just a movie.

What you watched became part of you. The gaze, the soundtrack, the heartbreak. Your mirror neurons lit up, your body softened, and your nervous system downloaded a script you never agreed to. This wasn’t entertainment. It was initiation. A ritual so immersive you forgot it was happening. A spell so seamless you called it your favorite film.

But the screen was only the first layer.

In Part 2, we step through the next door — into the programming of innocence. Where the image of the child is not protected, but exploited. Where desire and control fuse into something darker. This is the chapter they don’t want you to read. Because once you see how childhood itself has been hijacked, you can’t unsee it. And everything else—gender inversion, trauma loops, the recycling of souls—suddenly makes sick, perfect sense.

If you’re ready to go further, subscribe.

Because what’s coming next doesn’t play in theaters.

