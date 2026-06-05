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jeanice barcelo's avatar
jeanice barcelo
15h

Bees are indeed dying in extremely large numbers, as are birds and other insects. This is due not to chemicals but to wireless radiation and frequencies. It has been known for more than 100 years that the technology most people so enthusiastically latch onto is deadly to all living things. But the bees, butterflies, and other small beings are dying in very large numbers. This is well documented. I have witnessed this myself. Simply walking down the street in Cherokee, NC, for example, where cell towers and phones are blasting the entire area, there are dead bees EVERYWHERE. Hundreds, if not thousands of them, dropping dead all over the street. This is very common but everyone has their heads in the phones so very few seem to notice what is happening all around them.

Below are just two videos that I shared several years ago that allow people to bear witness to what this radiation and what wireless frequencies are doing to our world. How anyone can continue to use a cell phone or any wireless devices is beyond me, especially for those who KNOW they are causing harm but have chosen to use these devices anyway.

It is time for Mankind to step up to the plate and ditch these wicked technologies. We cannot afford more excuses. We are running out of time.

https://radiationdangers.com/effects-on-nature/utterly-horrifying-video-evidence-of-the-bee-holocaust-caused-by-4g-and-5g-frequencies/

https://radiationdangers.com/effects-on-nature/all-bees-dead-after-cell-tower-activated-in-eagle-idaho-video/

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Jane bond's avatar
Jane bond
6h

Bees are dying and almost non-existent in the wild in my area of Santa Barbara County California with the perfect climate for bees year round. I had 5 hives each 5 boxes high and all were killed. The bees came home from foraging, spun in circles and the whole hive died. This was in a suburban neighborhood. We had 7 hives on a farm and they all died the same way. I understand your desire to find conspiracies, but I'm afraid you have missed the mark.

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