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Mike McTigue's avatar
Mike McTigue
3h

Thank you for your good work. In part 2, I look forward to learning the difference between the evils of tocopherols and those of tocotrienols.

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http://coronistan.blogspot.com's avatar
http://coronistan.blogspot.com
4m

I could imagine that you and Dr. Qureshi will become good friends, if you aren't already.

Saeed Qureshi, Ph.D.- https://bioanalyticx.substack.com/

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