The Hidden Agenda of Iodine

As we already know when I was 26, newly married, I started losing my hair in clumps. I was exhausted, foggy, and freezing all the time. My doctor said my thyroid had “slowed down,” wrote a prescription, and sent me home. Every year, they checked my labs and raised the dose again. By the end, I was taking 200 micrograms of levothyroxine and 25 micrograms of liothyronine every morning!!! If I can heal from the fantasy of Hashimoto’s, anyone can.

Something inside me knew it was wrong. I finally saw that I wasn’t healing—I was being maintained. One morning, I made the decision to stop the medication cold turkey. My hair thinned for a short while and I gained a few pounds, but then something remarkable happened. My hair returned like wild grass after rain—thick, full, and strong—and the weight, which had felt like trapped water, simply lifted. Life began to flow through me again. My skin glowed, my body warmed, my energy rose, and my mind cleared. There was no horrific rebound, no collapse, none of the suffering they warned would come if I stopped their profit-driven protocols.

That experience sent me searching for what the thyroid actually needs to heal. It turns out the truth has been buried under decades of chemical confusion, smoke and mirrors and a twist of a nature. The body was never designed to depend on a pill that mimics its own hormones after being damaged by iodine, which is shoved into every nook and cranny of our food supply. As we learned in the first 3 articles, the iodine they tell you is essential is not the mineral of the sea but a lab-made halogen that hijacks the thyroid, mimicking natural function until the gland shuts down production entirely. Once that happens, the body becomes dependent on a synthetic replacement, locking patients into a permanent and highly profitable drug cycle.

I would recommend learning about the truth about iodine, the massive poison it produces, and turns you into a receiver for radio waves.

Start here with Article 1 then Article 2 then Article 3 for a better understanding prior to reading the healing protocol.

The genius of the system is that it doesn’t stop at one pill. Each side effect becomes another market. Long-term thyroid medication doesn’t just drain energy—it slowly weakens bones, hardens arteries, and sets up the body for osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes. Patients who stay on these drugs for decades often end up with joint replacements, dental reconstruction, or heart medications later in life. Every symptom of the drug becomes a new billable condition.

What begins as a $100 bottle of tablets becomes a lifelong customer worth hundreds of thousands in medical interventions. The brilliance of the system is that it convinces people they are being “treated” while quietly manufacturing new diseases in the background. Same old story they pull with statins and telling you low cholesterol is good for you.

The Drug Ruse — Creating Lifetime Customers

Now that their chemically derived iodine has destroyed the thyroid, we move on to the drug therapy. In 2023, the global thyroid disorder treatment market was valued at $2.22 billion and is projected to grow to more than $3 billion by 2030, at an annual growth rate of 3.6%. That may sound like progress, but medical advances do not mean fewer sick people. It means more. Behind those rising profits are millions of people like I once was, tired, cold, losing hair, and told that a pill would fix it.

Pharmaceutical companies and government health institutes are fueling this expansion through awareness campaigns, diagnostic programs, and new drugs for both hypothyroidism and thyroid cancer. What they do not advertise is that every one of these treatments creates a predictable downstream profit.

According to Value in Health, France alone spent over $216.8 million in 2023 managing thyroid conditions. Not curing them, managing them. That, my friends, is their business model. Most of those patients will remain medicated for life. Once on synthetic hormones, the thyroid begins shutting down its own function. That is not a side effect but a direct effect of taking synthetic drugs. But it doesn’t stop there. They have investors to please and profits to increase. That is the 10x of the initial problem. Turn the profitable management into an even bigger industry over time.

And once something becomes an industry, it never goes away. The thyroid market is not a medical field; it is a self-sustaining economic ecosystem. The laboratories that define normal and abnormal thyroid ranges are funded by the same companies that manufacture the drugs. Those reference values control the leashed physicians, chiropractors, and naturopaths who use lab results as their bible, blindly aware that the map was drawn by the pharmaceutical industry itself. Isn’t it strange how the ranges keep changing, but never for our benefit, only the pockets of the industry changing them? Dare I call that a conflict of interest.

The strategy is simple: expand the diagnostic range, capture more patients, and feed them into the pipeline. Doctors claim to follow science, but what they truly follow are sales sheets disguised and peer reviewed journal articles and studies. Many do not even believe the story themselves. They just don’t care that they are poisoning their fellow humans. Prestige, a paycheck, and a retirement home in Florida are the real motives. Pharmaceutical reps supply the papers and scripts, the samples, the incentives, and the illusion of care. The same doctors send you back through their door for the next refill of what is quietly destroying you.

But the true profit comes later. The moment synthetic hormones enter the body, they begin to rob one system to pay another. It is the oldest trick in commerce: rob Peter to pay Mary and borrow from Paul. The account you are withdrawing from is your own body. Each pill steals calcium from your bones, borrows nutrients from your organs, and mortgages your long-term health for short-term symptom suppression relief. Over time, that debt comes due in the form of bone loss, heart disease, dental decay, and surgical intervention.

When something is extracted from nature, it ceases to be nature. The moment heat, alcohol, or chemistry is introduced, the result is no longer a living element but a manmade reaction. What they call the “active ingredient” is not the source itself but a fraction that has been stripped of its natural companions. In the body, those companions are what create balance and recognition. Remove them, and you no longer have food; you have a foreign agent. It is no different from removing the heart from the body and calling it a person. It isn’t and it won’t work in isolation.

Healing the Thyroid

The thyroid does not need another pill or powder. It needs space to breathe, silence to listen, and time to remember its original rhythm. The gland is not broken. It is overwhelmed, silenced under a chemical assault that is never ending.

This process is what I teach inside my 11-Week Live Pure Course and the 30-Day Cleanse. It is not a detox fad or another thyroid supplement stack. It is a structured unwinding of interference, a precise undoing of what never belonged. These programs are not about becoming dependent on me or any product. They are about restoring the conversation between your thyroid, your nerves, and your own will to live.

I keep the full protocol and teaching materials behind a paywall to protect this work from censorship, suppression, and search manipulation. The topics I write about are regularly flagged or shadow-banned on mainstream platforms because they challenge pharmaceutical and academic control. Keeping them within a private, subscriber-supported space allows me to speak the full truth without interference. It also ensures that the people accessing the material are genuinely ready to receive and apply it with care.

Once we cross that threshold, we begin the protocol. But before you start, you must understand what it truly asks of you: patience, honesty, and commitment to letting go of what once made you feel safe. The thyroid only heals in truth.

If you are on the fence about becoming a paid subscriber: All paid Substack subscribers may receive a complimentary membership to PURE, where these courses are taught live and in sequence. Members can take every previously recorded class for free for as long as they remain subscribed to substack. If you feel ready to begin, send a message to me robin@purifywithin.com I will send an application, you send and confirm proof of paid Substack, and I will add you to the membership personally. Two for one. Knowledge is power.

The Thyroid Healing Protocol — Subtraction Before Restoration