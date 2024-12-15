Part 1 of 4- Series on R. Kelly’s Favorite way to make it Rain.

Feeling Generous?

Ko-Fi

I’ll start this article with what I call cowgirl logic and how it has never failed me to avoid taking the next miracle cure. I come by this honestly as I grew up in the wilds of nowhere Nevada, on a ranch with alfalfa fields, cattle, sheep, hogs, a milk cow, and, of course, horses. My dad was a "my way or the highway" kind of guy and refused to hire any outside help or migrant workers like the rest of the valley. Why would he when he had 4 good, strong children to do the work? Needless to say, when you are 5 years old and on “ground control” with 75 cows running your way, and the only instructions from Dad (who is on the only horse) are to “wave your arms and yell HAAA!” you figure out really quickly what works and what doesn’t. I had a 24/7, 365-days-a-year education on common sense. If you have a problem, you figure it out, on the spot, with the materials you have in your close vicinity.

I became the ranch girl version of MacGyver before I was 8 years old. These skills are deeply intertwined with my perspective on life and my approach to any research project. I've observed firsthand how scientists, doctors, chiropractors, and naturopaths can sometimes be misled into embracing and prescribing substances that may not be beneficial. My insights are rooted in my experiences—going from ranch to ranch, tending to injured animals with only minimal supplies, and learning through practice what treatments truly worked. If an animal had an open wound, we’d clean and sew it up with fishing line when possible; if not, persistence paid off, as we returned daily to clean and apply homemade salves. This hands-on wisdom extends to the past year, where I’ve applied similar problem-solving skills to rebuild my home's fence with custom-designed gates, fix appliances like a dishwasher deemed irreparable by others, and even transform a closet into a half-bath. In my 20 years of flipping houses, I did it all—from custom masonry and drywall to wiring, plumbing, and crafting metal light fixtures out of scrap. It’s not about listing skills for accolades; rather, it’s illustrating how practical experience and critical thinking frame my understanding, especially when it comes to researching unconventional topics like urine therapy. Why should my varied background matter to this research? Because understanding stems from seeing beyond conventional wisdom, questioning, and applying "cowgirl logic" where necessary. Please watch the video on lemons below and replace it with whatever commercially made tablet, elixir or infusion your are currently taking.

I include it to let you know this: I believe what my eyes see, my senses feel, my intuition guides, my mind understands and the observable outcome. This way, you, my friends, the consensus, the media, a piece of paper from a prestigious university, a renowned intellectual freemason like Einstein or deGrasse Tyson, a celebrity on the big screen, initials after your name, a large social media following—will never convince me of anything. I will never trust anyone to tell me how or what to think or trust anyone on a screen to tell me what to put in my body. Ever. I have an open mind, I think logically and I stick to what makes sense and observe the outcome with my cowgirl logic. Did it work, where there negative effects from the treatment, what is the outcome after several weeks, months and years. Who is getting better, who is healthy, what do they eat, how do they live. As a home health nurse I get to see this over and over and over. And I have some cowgirl conclusions I will share at the end of Part 3 in this series.

Trusting the freemasons to tell you about their cult of science religion

Can you imagine trusting a piece of paper that recommended a brand of bricklayer's cement? The studies said it was better, but in reality, it would fail project after project. Instead of trusting what your eyes observed, you would listen to people on screens tell you it was still a better cement, that somehow you were the problem. No one in the trades would use it, as everyone relies on reality via word of mouth or past performance. You wouldn’t want to get a pharmaceutical funded lab test to tell you about the failed cement. But this is exactly what you are doing when you trust these people to sell you on the benefits of taking chemically produced vitamins that kill rats, eat insecticides, and drink bleach.. THEY ARE PROFITING FROM YOUR IGNORANCE. They tell you it's working because you feel sick and purge, or release adrenaline and feel a boost of energy, or see it change a pharmaceutical-funded lab value. They never tell you to use it for a just a few days or weeks and then you are cured. They want you to take it for the rest of your life to stay healthy, just like pharmaceuticals. Yes, Rockefeller took over all things medical, even your sacred functional medicine; the old lizard left no stone unturned.

brick cement melting from a building

I remember

telling her crew, aka

, Andy Kaufman, Tom Cowan that she trusted them so she wouldn’t have to research what they came up with; she gave them complete trust and implicit agreement. Huge mistake and one of the reasons you trust a piece of paper

like or follow a trusted influencer telling you to guzzle your own urine, or Kaufman telling you to stick coffee where the sun doesn’t shine, Vollmer waxing poetic about slathering industrial solvents on your body, or taking micro-dosed rat poison. Have you ever allowed anyone or any research paper to convince you that taking chemicals is good for you? Then you have split your mind to allow the brainwashers in.

If you look to another for advice, you have been disconnected from your instincts, your God given intuition and bodies wisdom. Y ou will always fail when you allow a translator to tell you how to operate your body.

This is a hypnotic state ready to be further mind controlled and brainwashed because you invited and allow The Translator into your mind. You will eventually get tricked into ingesting poison, transferring your wealth back to the ruling class or selling your house and moving to a foreign country. Or all of the above.

What does this have to do with investigating urine therapy? Everything. I will start with the way my mind first addresses the topic from my cowgirl logic.

Clue #1

I received a random message from “Angry Woman Who Threatened to Sue Me if I left her Name Up”, a popular and successful unschooling advocate and Sabotage coach. I did a podcast with her and greatly respected her intelligence, online presence, and message of independence. Out of the blue, I received a message from her in response to a post where I mentioned urine therapy along with all the other toxic drugs people take like ivermectin, methylene blue, ozone, and MMS. She told me how she hoped I wouldn’t say anything negative about urine therapy or tell anyone in my groups not to do it as it is a miracle cure, magic elixir, and medicine for EVERYTHING. How it had changed her life and was the best medicine she had found. Well, “Angry Woman”, I wasn’t planning on doing a deep dive into this topic, but now I certainly am. This is a form of mind control and a red flag for me. Why would someone go out of their way to tell me not to do something, to make sure everyone knew how amazing drinking urine was? Why would someone want others to drink their own urine? It piqued my interest and brought up more cowgirl logic.

The Woman Who Threatened to Sue Me and Unschooling and Urine Advocate

Clue #2

Mother Nature gives us the blueprint for reality and truth. Life in the wild is lived exactly as it should be because it just is. There can be no other way. Of course, I mean wildlife in harmony with an undisturbed natural habitat; rats, pigeons, or other animals eating city garbage and living with us don’t count. Want to see videos of wild zoo animals drinking urine? Only when stressed, living in artificial zoo habitats, eating packaged processed zoo kibble infused with vitamins, minerals, and supplements. Note the obesity, health issues, and behavioral problems when wild animals are forced into captivity. Anyone still on the fence about our diet of manufactured food fortified with vitamins and supplements being anything but poison should visit a local zoo, livestock feedlot, or vet office. Healthy, wild animals have NEVER demonstrated drinking urine in their natural habitat, drinking another animal's urine, or saving it. I personally did not observe any domesticated animals drinking their own or another’s urine unless it was by accident. However, there are a few instances where certain species exhibit such behavior, typically as a survival strategy in extreme conditions, which will give us further understanding in part 2 of the urine series.

Desert-Dwelling Animals: Camels: It is a common misconception that camels drink their own urine. In reality, they have adapted to conserve water and can tolerate significant dehydration, reducing the need to use such methods. Instead, they can endure long periods without drinking by relying on the fat stored in their humps, which metabolizes into water and energy. Rodents and Small Mammals: Some desert rodents, like the Kangaroo Rat, have adapted highly efficient kidneys that produce very concentrated urine, but they do not usually drink it. Instead, they conserve water primarily through metabolic water from their food and specialized adaptations to prevent water loss. However, they are known to occasionally use moisture from their urine through other mechanisms, such as reabsorbing it through the skin. Again, not drinking it. Elephants: Young elephants have been observed putting their trunks into their mouths after urinating. This behavior is not necessarily about drinking urine but rather exploring their environment and learning about scents through taste, a critical part of their development and social behavior. And direct information about the health of their bodies. Behavior in Captivity vs. the Wild: It's important to differentiate behaviors observed in captivity from those in the wild. Some animals in zoos or captivity may display urine-drinking behavior as a result of stress, nutritional deficiencies, or confined conditions, rather than natural instinct. Exceptional Circumstances: In extreme conditions, such as severe drought or lack of access to fresh water, animals may resort to unusual behaviors, including urine consumption, to maintain hydration. Still, this is more an act of desperation than a routine behavior.

While a few adaptations might lead to urine-drinking behaviors under extreme circumstances, it is not a regular practice for wild animals in their natural habitats. Instead, many species have evolved unique physiological and behavioral adaptations to minimize water loss and maximize the use of available resources in their environment under survival mechanisms only. So these adaptations in extreme circumstances lead me to my next logical step.

Clue #3

If urine is such a super fluid, why do we get rid of it at a huge cost to the body? We risk a deadly fluid shift when we urinate excessively or drink too much water. Why wouldn’t we just let this golden juice circulate in our bodies forever? Why not have the urethra drain into our mouth so it can go through our digestive tract before its final exit. I have always stood behind the fact that the natural world does not commit errors. Why? Because it can’t by the very definition-it will only seek homeostasis as intrinsically designed. The truthers, freedom lovers, antivxers, alternative, frontline doctor movement can’t have it both ways. If your body is miraculous and doesn’t need a poison needle to stay healthy, then why does it need a poison pill, infusion, inhilation or salve to stay healthy. Why do we need our tonsils, appendix and tetrahedron shaped heart spinning vortexes of blood exactly as created, but we do need to go against the bodies innate design and drink our own waste product? Which leads me to my next clue, drinking your urine doesn’t actually help you in critical dehydration circumstances.

Mask wearing bandaid obsessed mildly obese woman or man? complaining about unhealthy shots and tyranny. The definition of irony.

Clue #4

Is Urine actually a life saving fluid in extreme life or death circumstances or just another perpetuated parroted myth? Cowgirl logic: You drink water to create a vehicle to effectively remove wastes, drinking urine will then require more water to remove the recycled waste products.

Composition of Urine

Waste Products: Urine is comprised of substances the body has filtered out as waste: Urea : A byproduct of protein metabolism that the kidneys expel to regulate nitrogen levels.

Minerals and Salts : Such as sodium and potassium, which are eliminated when in excess. If you don’t , you suffer a medical nightmare.

Metabolic Byproducts: Including creatinine and uric acid, which, if consumed repeatedly, can accumulate, stress and damage the kidneys. Low Nutritional Value: Urine lacks the essential nutrients and calories needed to sustain energy levels or improve health, offering virtually no beneficial hydration or nutrition.

Health Risks of Drinking Urine

Dehydration : Despite the liquid content, urine can lead to further dehydration. Its salt and waste content require the body to use additional water to process these substances when re-ingested.

Kidney Strain: The kidneys filter waste from the bloodstream. Drinking urine reintroduces these wastes, imposing additional work on the kidneys and potentially leading to kidney damage over time. Toxin Reintroduction: Consuming urine means reintroducing other potential toxins and medications that the body has purposefully excreted, which could lead to unwanted side effects and health issues.

Lack of Hydration Benefit

Water Reclamation: The body’s design to expel urine indicates that the fluids and solutes in urine are excess to the body's current needs. Drinking it does not effectively contribute to hydration because the kidneys will again filter out the small amount of water it may contain alongside its other components and lead to further dehydration to remove the reintroduced waste AND the already occurring waste created from ongoing metabolic functions. You have effectively made the dehydration worse.

Which lead me to my next step in reasoning this through. Why would we make the kidneys filter all the wastes again. If it is so benign and healthy then what about those with renal deficiency, kidney disease and renal failure?

Clue #5-The Smoking Gun

As you may know I have been working as an in home hospice RN for several years. Because

of this, I have a smoking gun in Part 2 and more on the inner workings of your body and what you were not taught in school. And as you will find, in Part 3, I have a surprise ending that I wasn’t expecting as I delved further and further into the research.

Thank you to all of you supporting my work. If it wasn’t for

support and brilliant research, and a few of your kind words I might have given up with the amount of hate mail, angry texts messages and patients yelling at the information I have. It is not easy going agains the pill popping red or blue paradigm, but go against it I will until you know there is a question to ask and and informed choice to make. What choice you make I have no attachment to. Stay tuned for Part 2