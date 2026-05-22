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Helen Hutson (Helsby)'s avatar
Helen Hutson (Helsby)
17h

Folic Acid has now been added to flour in the UK. Meaning it - along with calcium carbonate and god knows what else - is in almost everything you buy in supermarkets. No-one asked for this 🤬

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Maria Sandeman's avatar
Maria Sandeman
16h

I remember being told to avoid liver when I was pregnant.

Currently can still get folic acid free bread from a small organic baker here in uk, but for how much longer.

Thank you medicine girl, I ditched all my synthetic ‘vitamins’ a while back

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