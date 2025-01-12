I really struck a nerve with my first two articles on urine therapy. I received a lot of messages from people asking if it was a joke—people don’t really drink their urine, do they? I received even more messages claiming I was off my rocker for daring to cast urine in a negative light. Yes, there really are people who drink their own urine. I try not to read too many comments when folks start parroting information as fact because they read it in a book, or because they know something beyond a shadow of a doubt simply because the letters on the paper made sense to them. In this article I will go over the playbook they use against you so books like the one below become your bible because you believe in their religion of testimonials and without a control group science.

The book "The Water of Life" by John W. Armstrong appears to have read like a bible to some people. I won’t pick it apart except to say that I purchased the book a few years ago when “Angry Unschooling Woman Who Threatened to Sue Me” sent me a message singing the praises of drinking her pee and recommended urine therapy. I read the book. What strikes me the most about these books and testimonials is how do we know they are true. The second strike was that almost everyone fasted while allegedly drinking their own urine. Fasting, a.k.a. stopping the root poisons like alcohol, caffeine, processed chemical foods, vitamins/supplements, or prescriptions, etc. All miracle cures—whether it's urine, DMSO, Ivermectin, chlorine dioxide, etc.—share these dramatic testimonials. It cured incurable diseases: look at Mark who had dementia, look at Sam who had autism, and NOW THEY DON’T! OMG, run to the next snake oil salesman and get your bottle of snake oil. It works. Except it doesn’t. I don’t see it in the real world, using my own two eyes—you can’t poison the body back to health. Period, the end.

Most if not all miraculous healings are either completely fabricated, grossly exaggerated or because the symptoms were surprised, likely from the added poison.

Remember, the diseases they talk about are the symptoms of a poison leaving the body. And as long as certain organs weren’t damaged past the point of no return, their body was already going to heal itself; there is no other way. Look around you for real examples. I have a friend who swears by the medical medium, claiming he cured his stomach issues, yet he has ongoing stomach issues that need continuous therapy and treatments. Another friend went blind in one eye after using chlorine dioxide and claims it was from an STI. When my son had chronic ear infections, I gave horrible antibiotics and toxic tylenol to “cure” his infection. When I finally stopped the drugs, the infections went away in the same amount of time, with no treatment.

They know the body heals itself, thats why they are obsessed with getting you to take something right away so you think the pill was the cure, not the inevitable.

Why do you need to continue to drink your urine? What ongoing diseases need curing? Really ask yourself. What medicine did I need for my physical knee injury? Surgery? Pain pills? Urine therapy? Bleach? Insecticides? No, I stopped drinking caffeine, got rid of anything that didn’t grow out of the ground, fall out of a tree, or walk around. And lo and behold, the miracle of miracles, doing absolutely nothing cured my severe knee injury. How is that possible?

I believe I am so censored because what I am saying is so dangerou$ to the medical industrial complex. When you are awake to the truth, they can’t get you to take any more poison. You are healthy and powerful for the rest of your life.

I have personally witnessed my hospice patients healing and getting off hospice care when they stopped the root causes that were creating the diseases in the first place. Most, if not all, people who have a chronic illness and decide they want to heal stop doing things that were poisoning the body. Then, when they start a _______fill in the blank modality, they attribute their healing to the substance. You don’t have a control in the experiment. You need an identical you, doing everything identically, that doesn’t get the therapy. If everyone understood this, the empire would fall. Why do we desperately need it to be something we take—the red pill or the blue pill? Once again, I believe they are hiding God, the miraculous capacity of your body to heal itself when given the proper circumstances. And of course, that is not the trillion-dollar empire that is running allopathic and functional medicine’s puppet practitioners. That is what I mean when I say “You are the Medicine.”

What happens when you have information that you know could damage someone over the long haul? Stay in your lane and keep your mouth shut? Or do you write articles that clearly trigger people to lash out and stand your ground?

I feel a duty to warn despite the backlash. Speaking of which, I received a very defensive and angry string of text messages from “Angry Unschooling Woman Who Threatened to Sue Me”, incensed that I used her example in my last article. I didn’t say anything negative about her except the truth, that she publicly drinks her own pee and recommends others do as well. The reason I include her here is that she went out of her way to tell me NOT to tell people to NOT drink their own urine. Every day I feel like the planet gets more and more bizarre. Why does she desperately want you drinking urine? It doesn’t make sense unless we pan out and start to look at the bigger picture and the playbook I am always talking about. I asked “Angry Woman” why she was so vocal during 2021 and even went to the Canadian truckers rally, posting live videos of her support. She responded that the only reason she protested is because it affected her and her family directly. It had nothing to do with altruistic motives, wanting to live in a better planet or attempting to protect each other. A lightbulb went off. Let me explain where I am coming from and why I had falsely assumed everyone else was coming from also.

I moved to Northern California several years ago and was involved with a man whom I knew from childhood. Things were incredible at first—the man of my dreams—but soon became chaotic and confusing. There were drama and break-ups, highs and lows; his friends would stop talking to me, something I was not used to. I’ll spare you the details, but it got to the point where I reached out to anyone I knew for guidance on how to leave this relationship. A good friend recommended a book called "The Narcissist Playbook" by Dana Morningstar. The book is brilliant if you find yourself in a relationship you can’t get out of, by the way, or if you want to know the playbook the ruling class is using against you. After reading the book cover to cover in one evening and going online to find out more about this type of relationship, I finally realized this: I was there wanting a stable, fully committed relationship. He was there playing a game and having fun. Completely different philosophies and commitments. It made so much sense that I was able to get out easily and without many issues; I just followed the steps in the book. That is why the lightbulb went off when “Angry Woman” lambasted me with angry messages and vague threats. We have a completely different philosophy about the world around us.

My mission in life is to follow what I believe is my purpose through what I call God. Without getting too deep into it, I follow what I believe can never be tampered with—the Divine voice you hear from within, my personal understanding of my purpose. One of those understandings is to honor the light in others by sharing everything that I know that could possibly and irreparably harm them. We have been tricked in every possible way to poison ourselves and poison each other with horrible advice. I am here to show there is a question to ask and a choice to make. What choice you make is yours alone; I will love you either way. My heart is at peace because you made an INFORMED decision.

I will explain what I mean by an informed decision. From the time we are conceived, we have been injected with poisons, fed poisons, listened to poisons, and seen poisons on screens over and over and over. We become further indoctrinated and separated in our prison school system until they are good little soldier slaves, putting their head down, working without question, virtue signaling their recycling efforts and vaccination status. When you are shocked that people are so easily tricked into taking rat poison or drinking their own urine, it’s just one more microdosed poison in the long and winding arsenal of poisons they have been given their entire lives. That is where I come in and why I usually receive so much backlash and arrogant anger. I am taking away your miracle cure and magic elixirs that you KNOW for a fact are curing you of all sorts of diseases. Except, as Dana Morningstar points out, we are not playing the same game. There is no miracle cure to erase diseases because the diseases were caused by the poisons. Remove the poisons, and the body heals itself. As I have said at least 25,000 times to at least as many people. That understanding goes against everything you have been brainwashed and indoctrinated with from birth. Of course, it is not going to be easy to wake up to the miraculous capacity of your body to heal itself and remain in harmony—no chemical pills required.

Why do you think Morpheus offers Neo a red or blue pill? To make sure you are still taking a pill, you are still in the matrix, just a different level and version. Again, the playbook—the first rule of ruling over prisoners is to never let them know they are prisoners. Let them think they are waking up; let them watch psyops and conspiracy theories when it's too late to do anything about them. Let them think they are free and able to vote for policies that free them. Look at how many people are cheering about fluoride being removed after almost a century from our drinking water. Who cares? That’s one of 8,000 or more. But can you start to see how they operate? It is never in your favor, just the finish line always moving just a little further out of reach. What does this have to do with drinking urine?

Turns out everything. If we were wild humans, living our lives in harmony within ourselves and nature, I couldn’t convince you with all the promises of miracles and riches to drink your own urine. You would already know instinctively it is poison, not only because of the taste, but from divine guidance. You don’t have a urethra in your mouth or stomach to give the urine another pass. It is an exit-only fluid. Let me reiterate the smoking guns: if introduced in the stomach, the body removes the wastes AGAIN; if you are stranded without water, the body will continue to make urine at a risk of dehydration, unlike certain death if it didn't, and if you drink urine in emergency situations, you will dehydrate more than if you didn’t. That is all you need to know. But as promised, when we use Mother Nature as the blueprint, we can see there are several valuable reasons to use our natural waste products. Some may even surprise you. Recent insights reveal its significant potential. In this open-minded exploration, I found several exciting and useful purposes for using urine in your life, just not your mouth. Since most of this article is explaining how we can start critically and creatively use our God given intuition, discernment and wisdom, I will end here and go over all the myriad of benefits we can use urine for, using God and Mother Nature as the blueprints. Stay tuned for part 4 coming soon…

