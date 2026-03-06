Episode 99-Meredith Miller-Wars of the Wounded

Waking Up Without Escaping Reality

In this episode of the Medicine Girl Podcast, Robin Stebbins sits down with author and Inner Integration founder Meredith Miller for a grounded conversation about what “waking up” actually means.

A lot of people land in one of two places on the awakening path: either avoiding reality entirely with their head deeply buried in the sand, or swinging into spiritual bypassing where everything is reduced to “love and light.” and using wounds as weapons and currency. This conversation explores the middle ground, the nuanced place where people learn to face reality honestly while still remaining connected to purpose, healing, and meaning.

Robin and Meredith talk about the deeper motivations behind healing work and why so many people eventually ask the same questions:

Why are we here?

What is the real purpose of healing?

What are we actually moving toward?

Is personal growth really moving us forward, or are we just staying busy with improvement?

Meredith brings the perspective she’s developed through her work at Inner Integration, where she works with people who are ready to move beyond the early stages of trauma recovery and begin transforming their past into something purposeful. Her approach focuses on breaking repeating family patterns, reconnecting with inner guidance, and learning how to align life decisions with a deeper sense of direction.

This conversation looks at healing not as endless self-fixing, but as a process of reclaiming personal authority and remembering that many of the constraints people feel trapped by are internal patterns that can actually be changed.

Meredith’s perspective is thoughtful, practical, and worth sitting with. She’s someone whose ideas often land more deeply the second time you hear them.

If you’re interested in the bigger questions around healing, purpose, and what awakening really looks like in real life, this episode will give you plenty to think about.

About Meredith Miller

Meredith Miller is the founder of Inner Integration and a holistic coach who works with individuals committed to transforming trauma into purpose. Her work focuses on helping people break ancestral patterns, reconnect with their authentic identity, and align their lives with a deeper sense of mission.

Learn more about Meredith’s work and coaching:

https://www.innerintegration.com/coaching

To connect with Robin:

https://shadowbannedlibrary.com