Episode 98-PJ and Jake-The Medical Rabbit Hole

In this episode of the Medicine Girl Podcast, Robin sits down with PJ and Jake of Reframing the Narrative for a direct conversation about what they call the “medical rabbit hole.”



They examine the idea that much of what we’ve been taught about illness, immunity, and modern health may need to be reconsidered. The discussion centers on environmental burden, toxicity, and whether symptoms are responses rather than random biological failures. They also talk about distraction culture, how major headlines can divert attention from practical action, and how AI and centralized systems shape what people are allowed to see and question.



The episode moves through generational knowledge preservation, censorship pressures, shifting from scarcity thinking to personal responsibility, and the rise of health anxiety in a culture saturated with information.



It’s a grounded conversation about reframing the narrative and thinking clearly in a noisy world.



If you’re ready to step outside your well-decorated jail cell, this is the episode for you.

To find Pj and Jake https://shadowbannedlibrary.com/a/blog/category/reframing-the-narrative and https://www.youtube.com/@UCD6ZW4oTJgOQ7ddqRRVfdbA

To Find Medicine Girl https://shadowbannedlibrary.com/pages/purify-within-home

Side Note

If reading this series has left you realizing how many layers are influencing your body, that reaction makes sense. Most women were never taught how the feedback loop works, how exposures accumulate, or how to reduce them without replacing one dependency with another. Once you see the system clearly, the next question is what to actually do with that information.

This will be the third consecutive year I have taught my 11-week course, and the majority of women from the first round returned because they found it practical, not theoretical. I teach it live. Each week includes one hour of structured teaching, followed by one hour of live questions or a hands-on demonstration, during which we walk through the food, household, and personal care shifts step by step. Over time, the group becomes a real community built on shared accountability and steady progress.

You leave with detailed guidance, sourcing strategies, recipes, and a structured plan to remove daily chemical exposure without becoming obsessive or overwhelmed. Most participants save at least $1,500 in the first year simply by eliminating poison products and unnecessary spending. I have also sourced and developed some of the cleanest products available, including select handmade items, so you do not have to sort through labels designed to mislead.

Substack subscribers receive 50 percent off the full price. Just enter CODE SBL50 You can visit purifywithin.com and search classes. All links will soon be available exclusively at the ShadowBannedLibrary.com.

The goal is not short term detox enthusiasm. It is long term hormonal and financial resilience.

Before You Go

I have a sincere favor to ask.

This work is increasingly being restricted, removed, or quietly buried across platforms. That includes TikTok, YouTube, and now even here. What is happening globally, including readers being locked out of accounts for refusing biometric verification while still being charged, makes one thing clear: content that exists only on platforms is not safe.

Agent131711 and I spend hours every day researching, cross-checking, writing, and preserving this material. No sponsors. No affiliates. No corporate products. Just time, costs, and a commitment to tell the truth plainly. That’s why we are building the Shadow Banned Library, a place where this work can be downloaded, stored, printed, and passed on before it disappears.

If this article mattered to you, please consider supporting that effort. Subscribing, donating, and sharing all help keep this work alive while we still can.

Important note for readers:

If you are ever locked out of your account due to platform requirements such as biometric verification, please do not file a chargeback. Chargebacks create significant banking penalties, make refunds harder, not easier, and end up costing me more than I receive. If this happens, email me directly at robin@purifywithin.com, and I will cancel your subscription and issue a refund for any prepaid amount. More detailed guidance will follow in a separate email.

You can learn more about the preservation effort at shadowbannedlibrary.com.

Thank you for reading, for thinking critically, and for supporting work that refuses to be bought or softened.

Disclaimer

