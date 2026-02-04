Episode 97-Pete and Peter-The Joy Of Life-Part 2 of 3

This is Part 2 of a multi-part conversation with Pete and Peter, co-authors of Water Is Not H₂O. While Part 1 leaned into provocation, paradox, and the periodic fable of elements, this episode shifts toward something more subtle—and arguably more radical: the joy of being alive.

We talk about living happily without obsessing over every toxin, letting go of regret, and refusing to become trapped in perpetual fear narratives about health, risk, and “doing life wrong.” We reference real-world longevity paradoxes—people who smoked daily and lived into their late 90s or beyond—not as prescriptions, but as reminders that life is not a spreadsheet and the human body is not a compliance machine.

This episode is about presence over paranoia, curiosity over doom, and what happens when people become so fixated on avoiding death that they forget to actually live.

This conversation is not medical advice. It is philosophical, cultural, and observational—sometimes uncomfortable by design.

A third part is coming.

