Episode 93-Jeanice Barcelo-The Dangers of Ultrasound

Episode with Jeanice Barcelo
What if the very system we trust to bring life into the world was built on harm? In this eye-opening conversation, I sit down with author, educator, and activist Jeanice Barcelo to uncover the hidden side of modern medicine. From prenatal ultrasounds and hospital birth interventions to smart meters, wireless devices, and the radiation quietly surrounding us every day — Jeanice reveals how these technologies may shape our health, our children, and even our consciousness.
Jeanice is not afraid to go where few will. She is the author of Birth Trauma and the Dark Side of Modern Medicine and a groundbreaking book on the dangers of prenatal ultrasound. Through decades of research, teaching, and activism, she has exposed patterns of medical violence that most people never question — and she offers practical, life-changing ways to break free. Her work includes a 20-week parenting program, private sessions for healing birth trauma, and ongoing webinars designed to help families prepare for pregnancy, birth, and life in a world that often undermines natural health.
This is not just an interview — it’s a call to remember what’s natural, to reclaim informed choice, and to create safer, more loving environments for ourselves and the next generation.
Chapters & Timestamps
00:00 – Opening reflections and social media strategies
08:45 – How medical practices mirror trauma-based control
19:30 – Smart meters, informed consent, and hidden risks
28:15 – Ultrasound radiation and its generational effects
41:20 – Circumcision, prenatal trauma, and dissociation
55:40 – Technology as “scrying mirrors” and mind influence
1:08:10 – Cell towers, fertility, and creating safe environments
1:21:15 – Health influencers, censorship, and controlled narratives
1:34:00 – Parenting program and steps toward true healing
Learn More About Jeanice’s Work
Private Sessions
Explore more truth-exposing conversations at Purify Within.
