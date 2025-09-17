Medicine’s Substack

Medicine’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
14
2

Episode 92-Jake and PJ-Permacultured Humans

Sitting down with the Reframing the Narrative gentlemen for an in depth discussion on everything from Common Law to Division through Grifters
Medicine Girl's avatar
Medicine Girl
Sep 17, 2025
14
2
Share
Transcript

This is one you can't miss! Medicine Girl joins Jake & PJ of Reframing the Narrative for a powerful deep-dive into hidden truths, false solutions, and reclaiming real freedom. Together, we tackle the shocking dangers of vitamin supplements, how influencers divide us, and why the sovereign citizen movement is a dangerous trap. We expose environmental agendas, discuss chemotherapy’s fallout, and explore what it means to heal from the root and rebuild authentic community. This conversation is raw, eye-opening, and packed with insights you won’t hear anywhere else. If you’ve ever questioned mainstream narratives—or the alternatives being sold as “solutions”—this is your wake-up call.

Medicine Girl’s Substack is a reader-supported publication, thank you for considering becoming a paid subscriber. I am grateful for any and all support bringing the truth to light. It gets lonely out here and I love to read and engage with your comments and thought provoking ideas and lately they have been excellent. By the way, I am affiliate link free, sponsor free and corporate made product free and always will be. Thank you for supporting grift free truth.

Thanks for reading Medicine’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Buy Me A Coffee?

Feeling Generous?

Connect with Jake & PJ YouTube: Reframing the Narrative Podcast

Email: reframingthenarrative@protonmail.com

Connect with Medicine Girl Website: PurifyWithin.com

0:00 – Welcome & Setting the Stage
Medicine Girl, Jake, and PJ introduce the collaboration and discuss environmental agendas, including California’s mandatory green bins.

6:45 – Reframing the Narrative
Jake & PJ share their podcast mission: discernment, truth-seeking, and breaking free from mainstream conditioning.

14:20 – The Vitamin Supplement Trap
Medicine reveals shocking discoveries about the supplement industry, including vitamin D3’s hidden dangers.

26:10 – Influencers, Division & Grifters
The group explores how influencers push false solutions, fuel division, and lead people down endless rabbit holes.

37:55 – The Sovereign Citizen Illusion
A deep dive into the dangers, failures, and legal risks of the sovereign citizen movement.

50:40 – Inner Freedom & Common Ground
Exploring consent, sovereignty, and the importance of finding shared humanity despite differences.

1:04:15 – Permaculture for Humanity
How diversity, cooperation, and abundance in nature reveal a model for healthy human society.

1:18:30 – Cancer, Chemotherapy & Energetic Fallout
Examining flaws in the cancer industry, the toxic effects of chemo, and Medicine’s upcoming exposé series.

1:32:00 – Shirts, Statements & Division
A personal reflection on controversial political shirts, family division, and the climate agenda.

1:42:10 – Building the Shadow Banned Library
Plans for preserving uncensored knowledge with print-on-demand and grassroots collaboration.

1:55:00 – Closing Reflections & Next Steps
Future collaboration plans, technical coordination, and the importance of in-person connections.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Medicine Girl
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture