Episode 91-Zac Power of the Pulse_-The Great ZEO-LIE

In this bold conversation with Zac from Power of the Pulse, we pull the curtain back on the Zeo narrative — the illusion of “bio-optimization” and the infiltration of the natural health movement by the same corporate forces that once built Big Pharma.
This episode exposes how modern “wellness” has been hijacked by marketing, algorithms, and lab coats selling the illusion of purity. We discuss the origins of the Zeo industry, the psychological conditioning behind “clean” and “optimized,” and the deeper goal of severing people from their own inner knowing.
At the heart of the conversation is the question: Who gets to define truth?
During this episode, I made a simple, dangerous statement — that anyone can read a study, trace the funding, and discern the meaning for themselves without needing a corporate translator. That one line — encouraging people to think for themselves — was enough to get this episode banned from YouTube.
We explore how science has become a priesthood, how medical language is used as control, and why independent inquiry threatens the power structure built on dependency and fear.
Topics we uncover
The Great Zeo Lie — how “purity” became a profitable trap
The illusion of scientific neutrality and the myth of objectivity
How to read studies and identify the corporate funding behind them
The rise of “functional medicine” as the new face of allopathy
Why real healing begins with sovereignty, not subscription
The censorship war on independent researchers and truth-tellers
Censorship has been tightening its grip on every platform. My podcast with Zac from Power of the Pulse was deleted from YouTube for simply saying that you don’t need a degree to read scientific papers and discern information for yourself. My DMSO article here on Substack was tampered with. Posts disappear, links break, and videos vanish overnight. It’s only a matter of time before our work here faces the same fate.
That’s why
Agent131711 and I are tirelessly investing in and building something that can’t be deleted — The Shadow Banned Library.
Agent131711 and I spend hours every day researching, cross-checking, and writing. No sponsors. No ads. No affiliates. Just truth, documentation, and preservation.
The Library is our answer to digital book burning — a place where you can download and keep what matters. We’re creating a global network to store, print, and circulate this information so it can survive for the next generation.
If this matters to you, please help fund it. Any amount moves the project forward.
Donate, subscribe, and share so we can preserve truth while we still can.
shadowbannedlibrary.com
Disclaimer
The views expressed in this article are the author’s opinions, based on historical sources, public records, and secondary reporting. Where possible, I cite or reference archival material and peer-reviewed work; any statements of historical fact are drawn from those public sources.
This piece is intended for informational and opinion purposes only and is not offered as a statement of proven legal wrongdoing by any named company, individual, or product.
If you believe this article contains a factual error, or if you represent an entity mentioned and would like to provide source documents or request a correction, please contact me at robin@purifywithin.com. Corrections will be made promptly where warranted.
Readers should not construe this article as legal or medical advice. For legal guidance about publishing rights, defamation risk, or corrections, consult a qualified attorney. For medical or health-related questions about zeolite or any other product or treatment, consult a licensed healthcare professional.