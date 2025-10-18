Episode 91-Zac Power of the Pulse_-The Great ZEO-LIE

Hosted by: Medicine Girl

Medicine Girl's Substack is a reader-supported publication, thank you for considering becoming a paid subscriber. I am grateful for any and all support bringing the truth to light. Agent131711 and I are breaking ground on our Shadow Banned Library. Read more about what we are up to at the end of this article.

In this bold conversation with Zac from Power of the Pulse, we pull the curtain back on the Zeo narrative — the illusion of “bio-optimization” and the infiltration of the natural health movement by the same corporate forces that once built Big Pharma.

This episode exposes how modern “wellness” has been hijacked by marketing, algorithms, and lab coats selling the illusion of purity. We discuss the origins of the Zeo industry, the psychological conditioning behind “clean” and “optimized,” and the deeper goal of severing people from their own inner knowing.

At the heart of the conversation is the question: Who gets to define truth?

During this episode, I made a simple, dangerous statement — that anyone can read a study, trace the funding, and discern the meaning for themselves without needing a corporate translator. That one line — encouraging people to think for themselves — was enough to get this episode banned from YouTube.

We explore how science has become a priesthood, how medical language is used as control, and why independent inquiry threatens the power structure built on dependency and fear.

Topics we uncover

The Great Zeo Lie — how “purity” became a profitable trap

The illusion of scientific neutrality and the myth of objectivity

How to read studies and identify the corporate funding behind them

The rise of “functional medicine” as the new face of allopathy

Why real healing begins with sovereignty, not subscription

The censorship war on independent researchers and truth-tellers

Censorship has been tightening its grip on every platform. My podcast with Zac from Power of the Pulse was deleted from YouTube for simply saying that you don’t need a degree to read scientific papers and discern information for yourself. My DMSO article here on Substack was tampered with. Posts disappear, links break, and videos vanish overnight. It’s only a matter of time before our work here faces the same fate.

That’s why

Agent131711 and I are tirelessly investing in and building something that can’t be deleted — The Shadow Banned Library.

Agent131711 and I spend hours every day researching, cross-checking, and writing. No sponsors. No ads. No affiliates. Just truth, documentation, and preservation.

The Library is our answer to digital book burning — a place where you can download and keep what matters. We’re creating a global network to store, print, and circulate this information so it can survive for the next generation.

If this matters to you, please help fund it. Any amount moves the project forward.

Donate, subscribe, and share so we can preserve truth while we still can.

shadowbannedlibrary.com

