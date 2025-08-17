Episode 90-David Parker-What Really Makes You Well

Welcome back to the Medicine Girl Podcast. In this episode, I sit down with researcher and co-author David Parker, best known for the groundbreaking book What Really Makes You Ill?. After years of independent investigation, David and co-author Dawn Lester uncovered what mainstream medicine refuses to admit: illness doesn’t come from germs—it comes from toxins, trauma, and imbalance. You don’t “catch” sickness. You’re poisoned. And when you remove the root cause, the body knows exactly how to heal itself.

This was the best interview I have done to date. I didn't know that David was in alignment with my understanding of the harmful nature of killing parasites, taking vitamins or supplements, and interfering with the bodies miraculous capacity to heal itself. I got so excited on the podcast that I think I interrupted him 317 times. So I apologize for that, I am planning to connect more with David in the future and so stay tuned for some exciting news. We explore simple, practical ways to stay truly well, the myth of contagious disease, and why most supplements and vitamins may be doing more harm than good. We also talk about how modern medicine—including much of the natural health world—often interferes with the body’s innate intelligence.

To learn more about David’s work or get a copy of the book he wrote with Dawn Lester that belongs in everyone’s reference library, visit WhatReallyMakesYouIll.com.

For classes, guidance, or to connect with me, head to PurifyWithin.com

