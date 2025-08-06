Episode 89-Dr. Jerry Marzinsky-Part 2-The War for Your Mind

In Part 1 of my conversation with Jerry Marzinsky, we explored the voices—what they are, what they say, and why their messages repeat across patients, time, and geography with disturbing consistency. Jerry, a former licensed psychotherapist with over 35 years of experience in state hospitals, emergency rooms, and prisons, came to a bold conclusion after decades of listening to the so-called “hallucinations” of his patients: they weren’t hallucinating at all.

Now in Part 2, we go deeper. We talk about Voice-to-Skull (V2K) technology, government patents, and the very real possibility that some of what’s being diagnosed as schizophrenia may be artificially induced. We explore how frequency, trauma, and suggestion may be used to manipulate thought, emotion, and behavior—sometimes in ways that appear indistinguishable from madness. Jerry and I still don’t agree on everything—and that’s the point. We’re here to ask better questions. Whether these voices are spiritual parasites, technological interference, or something else entirely, one thing is clear: the psychiatric model isn’t telling the full story. As for Jerry—he’s not just a mental health whistleblower. He’s a glider pilot, scuba diver, and researcher of both the physical and non-physical realms. He co-authored the book An Amazing Journey into the Psychotic Mind: Breaking the Spell of the Ivory Tower and has made it his life’s mission to uncover what’s really going on behind the label of “mental illness.”

You can explore more of his work at JerryMarzinsky.com He’s also on YouTube, Rumble, and BitChute under “Jerry Marzinsky” or “What’s the Voices”.

To learn more about me, visit PurifyWithin.com Now, let’s step through the door—and keep going.

For the Transcript go to boobTube and you can read it from there. Thank you for being a part of the Medicine Girl Podcast. And as an award for making it through Jerry Marzinsky, I have the ultimate treat. DAVID PARKER from the book ‘What Really Makes You Ill’ with Dawn Lester. The episode was so good and is is such close alignment with myself and

I got a little to excited! He knows!!! Stay tuned for that.