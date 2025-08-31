Episode 87-Billie Harrigan-Reclaiming Our Birth Rights

In this episode, I sit down with Billie Harrigan, a world-renowned expert in restoring the power of women and reclaiming the birth experience. Together, we explore how the medicalization of childbirth has shaped modern maternity care—and why honoring the natural process is so essential for both mother and child.

Billie shares powerful insights into how hospital interventions, often presented as routine, can create unnecessary complications. We discuss the risks of synthetic prenatal vitamins, the importance of real nutrition during pregnancy, and the critical role of informed decision-making when choosing where and how to give birth.

Buy Me A Coffee?

Feeling Generous?

Our conversation also highlights the need for supportive environments and community-based birthing practices that empower women, reduce reliance on unnecessary medical procedures, and return childbirth to its rightful place as a natural, transformative experience.

Resources Mentioned in This Episode:

Find Robin and her 10-week course to heal disease at: purifywithin.com

A Huge Favor

Agent131711 and I spend hours every day digging, cross-checking, and writing. No sponsors. No affiliate links. Just costs and receipts. We are building the Shadowbanned Library so you can download and keep what matters and pass it on to the next generation. We are creating this so we can have hard copies and downloadable material to preserve the truth before it is too late.

If this matters to you, please help fund it. Any amount moves the project forward. Donate, subscribe, and share so we can preserve the truth while we still can.

shadowbannedlibrary.com

Thanks for reading Medicine’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Disclaimer:

This podcast is for general information purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. It is not a substitute for consultation with your primary healthcare provider. The views expressed are those of the guest and do not necessarily reflect those of the Medicine Girl Podcast or Robin Stebbins. Listeners are encouraged to exercise critical judgment and due diligence when considering the information shared.