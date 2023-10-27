Episode 69-Dr. Juliette Engel-Human Cyborg Agenda

In the latest episode of the Medicine Girl Podcast, Robin Stebbins Interviews Dr. Juliette Engel for Episode 2 in our ongoing series about MK Ultra, the human cyborg agenda, and the horrors of the Russian medical system of the 1990's which has now our medical system here in the United States. Join the amazing Juliette as she tells us what is was like inside the Russian medical system, how she healed from nasal tumors in just under two weeks and where do we go from here. Dr. Juliette Engel spent her childhood in the CIA's "Monarch" mind control program and the destructive influence of programmed individuals in positions of power. She was sold into a Sex Magik cult by her parents, constantly moving and assuming different identities. The trauma of mind control led to disassociation and the formation of alternate personalities for survival. It took years for her to recover and realize the extent of what happened to her. The effects of mind control often span multiple generations, with family members participating in abuse. MK Ultra, particularly early sexual abuse, impacts the lives of the participants into their future lives and can still puppet their behaviors as many MK Ultra survivors tragically end up taking their own lives. The Soviet Union also engaged in mind control, targeting children of dissidents in political prisons, leading to the formation of dangerous gangs and mafia groups. It is crucial for society to acknowledge and understand these programs, as many high-ranking individuals today may be victims without even realizing it, their memories blocked. Awareness is essential, as those who have been programmed and rewarded for their actions pose a significant threat. Removing this low frequency shadow influence is necessary to move forward as a society. It is a complex issue that must be addressed gradually through a psychic process, as we cannot organize the country in a human-oriented way until this harmful influence is eradicated. Dr. Juliette Engel, a Sex Magik operative and MK Ultra Survivor who escaped at the age of 17 without even shoes on her feet, went to medical school, became a successful doctor and then woke up to her best soul filled life. Dr. Engel has written 3 best selling book Angels over Moscow, Sparky and Moscow Traffic. Juliette explains how deep the programming runs, how she rose above, the life she led before she remembered even what had happened to her and how she has save thousands of children from the horrific world of human trafficking. Please click the links below to support Juliette's work and enjoy an incredible story that will make you cry, shutter at the crimes against humanity and inspire you to be the best version of yourself. Warning, once you pick up her books you won't be able to put them down. To Find Juliette and purchase her books: https://julietteengel.com/ To Find Robin: purifywithin.com