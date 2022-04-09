Medicine Girl’s Substack

Episode 43-Nick Camelo-The Sun Will Rise Again
Apr 09, 2022

In this episode, Robin Stebbins connect with Nicholas ( Lazore ) Camelo, a sungazing barefoot tree climbing plant based christ conscious loving man who grew up in the 80's central New York Mohawk Valley Adirondack Region. Highly engaged in spiritual practices from a young age, in 1998 Nick made the realization of the higher mind via knowledge of 1221 and formed an Alliance w Santos Bonacci and the Universal Truth School. A man of all walks who subscribes to never just 1 but finds his truth in all humanity.  Mission : to guide the planet to the pure knowledge of being. That knowledge is root based in love and our greatest purpose is to show others there is no need to harm any being. To help humanity become who we truly are. Beautiful kind loving unselfish human beings.    This is Nick Camelo    I Am   To find Nick https://universaltruthschool.com/   To find Robin https://purifywithin.com/

