Episode 42-Tammy Anderson Ward-Honoring our Pain to Live in our Potential
Dec 23, 2021

In this episode Robin Stebbins interviews the amazing and down to earth Tammy Anderson Ward. Tammy run Hope Haven Events and has been featured on numerous televised media interviews. I love Tammy's way of presenting information and materials that works in real time. I highly recommend going to her website and finding something that works for you. Her classes and retreats are some of the best quality and most affordable I have encountered. Links mentioned in the podcast: The Biology of Belief by Bruce Lipton Wendi Jensen https://www.amazon.com/Healing-Questions-Guide-Relevant-Activate/dp/151182574X Principles of Success by Jack Canfield How to own your own mind by Napoleon Hill Dr Joe Dispenza the placebo affect chapter 7 https://youtu.be/m6At7oTM6so To Find Tammy: nhttps://www.energyhealingconference.com/ To Find Robin: https://www.robinstebbins.com/

