Episode 42-Tammy Anderson Ward-Honoring our Pain to Live in our Potential

In this episode Robin Stebbins interviews the amazing and down to earth Tammy Anderson Ward. Tammy run Hope Haven Events and has been featured on numerous televised media interviews. I love Tammy's way of presenting information and materials that works in real time. I highly recommend going to her website and finding something that works for you. Her classes and retreats are some of the best quality and most affordable I have encountered. Links mentioned in the podcast: The Biology of Belief by Bruce Lipton Wendi Jensen https://www.amazon.com/Healing-Questions-Guide-Relevant-Activate/dp/151182574X Principles of Success by Jack Canfield How to own your own mind by Napoleon Hill Dr Joe Dispenza the placebo affect chapter 7 https://youtu.be/m6At7oTM6so To Find Tammy: nhttps://www.energyhealingconference.com/ To Find Robin: https://www.robinstebbins.com/
Medicine Girl
Medicine Girl explores ways to heal your body from the root cause, igniting your inner healer to cure from any disease state. Topics include plant medicine, journey work, sound therapy, crystal therapy, divine nutrition, nature grounding, and connecting with mother earth to transcend to a state of ultimate wellness
To find me and learn more about healing yourself from the innermost root without toxic pharmaceuticals and work one on one with a medical professional check out the links below:
https://www.robinstebbins.com/
https://www.purifywithin.com/
https://youtu.be/yRqMf6oHiBk
http://facebook.com/robinwstebbins
https://www.instagram.com/robinwendiestebbins/Medicine Girl explores ways to heal your body from the root cause, igniting your inner healer to cure from any disease state. Topics include plant medicine, journey work, sound therapy, crystal therapy, divine nutrition, nature grounding, and connecting with mother earth to transcend to a state of ultimate wellness To find me and learn more about healing yourself from the innermost root without toxic pharmaceuticals and work one on one with a medical professional check out the links below: https://www.robinstebbins.com/ https://www.purifywithin.com/ https://youtu.be/yRqMf6oHiBk http://facebook.com/robinwstebbins https://www.instagram.com/robinwendiestebbins/
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes