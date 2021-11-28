Medicine Girl’s Substack

Episode 40-Julie Daigle-Lighting up the Education of our Children
Episode 40-Julie Daigle-Lighting up the Education of our Children

Nov 28, 2021

In this episode Robin Stebbins interviews Julie Daigle is a Teacher, Reiki Master, Intuitive Healer, Writer and Spiritual Guide Her passion is teaching and helping others to connect with their Soul’s blueprint www.discoveryourtreasures.com CHAOS to COMP

