Medicine Girl’s Substack

Medicine Girl’s Substack

Medicine Girl’s Substack
Medicine Girl
Episode 39-Steve Tsuruda-The Human Anatomy Project
0:00
-1:31:50

Episode 39-Steve Tsuruda-The Human Anatomy Project

Medicine Girl's avatar
Medicine Girl
Nov 11, 2021

In this episode Robin Stebbins interviews Steve Tsuruda with the Human Anatomy Project. In our interview, Steve explores the reasons why he endeavored to change the world of medicine to one of curative wellness based. Steve is one of the brightest lights of hope for a positive future I have encountered to date. We talk about everything from stem cells to digital twins to 3D body scans you can walk inside with your practitioner and see your body as you never have before. To find Steve and learn more about the Human AnatomyProject check out the links below: the-hap.org Https://www.geminidt.com To Find Robin: purifyWithin.com 

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Medicine Girl · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture