Episode 39-Steve Tsuruda-The Human Anatomy Project

In this episode Robin Stebbins interviews Steve Tsuruda with the Human Anatomy Project. In our interview, Steve explores the reasons why he endeavored to change the world of medicine to one of curative wellness based. Steve is one of the brightest lights of hope for a positive future I have encountered to date. We talk about everything from stem cells to digital twins to 3D body scans you can walk inside with your practitioner and see your body as you never have before. To find Steve and learn more about the Human AnatomyProject check out the links below: the-hap.org Https://www.geminidt.com To Find Robin: purifyWithin.com
Medicine Girl
Medicine Girl explores ways to heal your body from the root cause, igniting your inner healer to cure from any disease state. Topics include plant medicine, journey work, sound therapy, crystal therapy, divine nutrition, nature grounding, and connecting with mother earth to transcend to a state of ultimate wellness
To find me and learn more about healing yourself from the innermost root without toxic pharmaceuticals and work one on one with a medical professional check out the links below:
https://www.robinstebbins.com/
https://www.purifywithin.com/
https://youtu.be/yRqMf6oHiBk
http://facebook.com/robinwstebbins
