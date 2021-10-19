Medicine Girl’s Substack

Episode 38-Rebb Firman-Extending the Pollen Branch to Deep Forgiveness and Love
Oct 19, 2021

In this episode Robin Stebbins interviews Rebb Firman of Pollen Ranch in beautiful Lemon Cove California. Rebb and I take a deep dive into the health benefits of his pollen and using them in spices for a delicious all natural elixir. Rebb talks about his daughter who took her life and his journey to wholeness. Join us on a heartfelt journey to deeply knowing and loving yourself.

To Find Rebb: https://www.pollenranch.com/ or Rebbfirman@gmail.com

To Find Robin: https://www.purifywithin.com/

A Note From Rebb: I reside on a half acre in Lemon Cove California near the magical Sequoia National park . The pacific Ocean is only several hours west , the coast always a tempting get away from the heat of the big valley here . Lemon Cove has been my home since 2005. My business , pollen collecting , I learned from my Grandmother , who I started working for when she was 81 and I was 22.. I had completed an aircraft (A and P degree ) and was planning on going to Alaska to fly and work as a mechanic there . Grandmother needed a driver and an assistant though, and that spring I decided to help her .She collected and distributed agricultural pollen . Pollen was her life and love . Her passion for pollen created a way of life I had admired as I was growing up . Her independence and love of life also influenced me , she had a power that few others had . Subconsciously this lifestyle and this passion for pollen and pollination became part of me , my plans changed and I too became influenced and infused with pollen . Like many seasonal endeavors, you work many hours for several months and then have time for yourself. That seemed perfect for me . After her death at 87 ,I started my own pollen company Pollen Collection and Sales . I was 30 years old . In 1999 I read about fennel pollen . As a pollen collector I immediately knew the potential this would create . I started Pollen Ranch , a spice business . It fit well with my other pollen collecting and in time has grown to be nearly as profitable as the agricultural pollen . It was and still is a journey to navigate in the world of spices and Agriculture , and it made a seasonal business year around , but as I was able to add on assistants. I have learned that having a team creates freedoms I appreciate even more , and business grows a day at a time, not instantly but persistently . I have a passion for music and have had since I was 14 . I loved songwriters and admired the way they created worlds and images that involved feelings . The world around me seemed cold and indifferent to any feelings but music allowed them . It was there you could express emotion . It is a beautiful journey to create a song that an audience feels . I love the process. Having a business that allows a little leeway with time has allowed me to write and play with music as well. I believe each of our lives is what we create and it is our art . I wrote a song about my daughter who took her own life at 39 , and about how I feel about this life as well. The Chorus is : “ I forgive it all That’s what’s best Forgive it all , the whole damn mess Life’s a tear not a test It’s a dream that’s my guess But you make the call I forgive it all “ It’s a beautiful and sad and crazy and incredible ride , this life . We are all divine and we are all creating this dream .

