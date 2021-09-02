Episode 35-Travis Carper-Ascending To Freedom

In this episode Robin Stebbins interviews the one and only Travis Carper, an Ascension Health Coach, here to help support the Ascension Process through one on one Holistic Health Coaching, Conscious Media Producing, Non Profit Educational Writing and Speaking. His uplifting and informative Ascension Health Training & Workshops include such topics as Cognitive Health, Immune System Health, Emotional Health, Epigenetic Health and our Dormant DNA coming back online, Ascension Symptoms, The shift to 4th Density and embodying our 5th Dimensional Consciousness, Higher Selves and Soul Groups, Starseed Activation's and the Kundalini Awakening, Biohacking, Spiritual Psychology, EMF pollution, and how our Biofield Physiology is influenced by the incoming Photonic Energy Waves (Cosmic Rays, Adamantine Particles, Air Showers (physics) Gamma chorus, etc.) and how we can manage this Transmutational Process (Morphogenesis) with better ease! He is the author of 3 Decrees which you can find on Amazon and Barnes & Noble! amazon.com/author/traviscarper Main website : https://www.3decrees.org His Telegram Channel is where the most beneficial posts, links, doc's, data, videos, etc. are now, in our current geopolitical climate! : t.me/traviscarper Linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/in/traviscarper888/ MeWe : https://mewe.com/i/traviscarper888 Twitter : https://twitter.com/traviscarper888 fb : https://www.facebook.com/travis.carper.5 fb webpage : https://www.facebook.com/traviscarper888/
Medicine Girl
Medicine Girl explores ways to heal your body from the root cause, igniting your inner healer to cure from any disease state. Topics include plant medicine, journey work, sound therapy, crystal therapy, divine nutrition, nature grounding, and connecting with mother earth to transcend to a state of ultimate wellness
To find me and learn more about healing yourself from the innermost root without toxic pharmaceuticals and work one on one with a medical professional check out the links below:
