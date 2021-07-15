Medicine Girl’s Substack

Medicine Girl’s Substack

Medicine Girl’s Substack
Medicine Girl
Episode 34-Tim Fitzgerald-The Biohackers Guide to the Galaxy
0:00
-51:04

Episode 34-Tim Fitzgerald-The Biohackers Guide to the Galaxy

Medicine Girl's avatar
Medicine Girl
Jul 15, 2021

In this episode Robin Stebbins interviews the King of Biohacking, the Tim Fitzgerald! Tim had an autoimmune disease for 13 years and a herniated disk for 8 and not getting better with traditional medical approaches, in fact, was getting much worse. Tim was inspired to heal himself and started biohacking both his body and environment to address the root of the disease. After fully recovering, Tim now helps others through coaching and his Bay Area business - Human Optimization Center. As the owner of Human Optimization Center, he provides personalized coaching and guidance that can help people achieve their goals in life by using cutting-edge technology with ancient practices and holistic nutrition to achieve optimal health and wellness. To Find Tim and the Human Optimization Center: tim@hocwc.com www.HOCWC.com To Find Robin: purifyWithin.com

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Medicine Girl · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture