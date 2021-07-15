Episode 34-Tim Fitzgerald-The Biohackers Guide to the Galaxy

In this episode Robin Stebbins interviews the King of Biohacking, the Tim Fitzgerald! Tim had an autoimmune disease for 13 years and a herniated disk for 8 and not getting better with traditional medical approaches, in fact, was getting much worse. Tim was inspired to heal himself and started biohacking both his body and environment to address the root of the disease. After fully recovering, Tim now helps others through coaching and his Bay Area business - Human Optimization Center. As the owner of Human Optimization Center, he provides personalized coaching and guidance that can help people achieve their goals in life by using cutting-edge technology with ancient practices and holistic nutrition to achieve optimal health and wellness. To Find Tim and the Human Optimization Center: tim@hocwc.com www.HOCWC.com To Find Robin: purifyWithin.com
Medicine Girl
Medicine Girl explores ways to heal your body from the root cause, igniting your inner healer to cure from any disease state. Topics include plant medicine, journey work, sound therapy, crystal therapy, divine nutrition, nature grounding, and connecting with mother earth to transcend to a state of ultimate wellness
To find me and learn more about healing yourself from the innermost root without toxic pharmaceuticals and work one on one with a medical professional check out the links below:
https://www.robinstebbins.com/
https://www.purifywithin.com/
https://youtu.be/yRqMf6oHiBk
http://facebook.com/robinwstebbins
https://www.instagram.com/robinwendiestebbins/Medicine Girl explores ways to heal your body from the root cause, igniting your inner healer to cure from any disease state. Topics include plant medicine, journey work, sound therapy, crystal therapy, divine nutrition, nature grounding, and connecting with mother earth to transcend to a state of ultimate wellness To find me and learn more about healing yourself from the innermost root without toxic pharmaceuticals and work one on one with a medical professional check out the links below: https://www.robinstebbins.com/ https://www.purifywithin.com/ https://youtu.be/yRqMf6oHiBk http://facebook.com/robinwstebbins https://www.instagram.com/robinwendiestebbins/
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes