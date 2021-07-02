Medicine Girl’s Substack

Episode 33-Amy Sanders-Releasing Toxic Relationships to Embody Your True Love Potential
Jul 02, 2021

In this episode of the Medicine Girl Podcast, Robin Stebbins interviews Amy Sanders a master certified wellness and life coach. For more than two decades she has taught and inspired thousands of women through weight loss, mindset, and business. Amy works with women to uncover their purpose and help them release the deep rooted beliefs that hold them back in life. This includes helping women heal from divorce, abuse, and other life altering circumstances that cause trauma in women and keep them from reaching their true potential.

Because of Amy’s successes, she also coaches on how to run suc Find Amy: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/amy.sanders80/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coachamysanders/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/amy-sanders-551369130/ To Find Robin: https://www.purifywithin.com/

