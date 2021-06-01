Episode 31-Doug White-Happiness by Decision

In this episode Robin Stebbins interviews, Doug White, the former pitching coach and director of pitching for the Los Angeles Angels. White’s career has spanned 17 years and has won 4 championships and part of two world series championship organizations. Recently White has taken his expertise as a coach and combined it with his passion for personal growth. His understanding and explanation of emotions and the guidance they bring allows each person he works with to harness their individual power to deliberately create their own life. White has recently teamed up with his sister, Dr. Jen Huberty, to create Mindful Vibin, a podcast focused on emotional awareness and behavioral change. In his free time you will find White surfing the coast of San Diego, listening to the Medicine Girl Podcast, reading and writing in the neighborhood cafes, or meditating at his home. Join us for an amazing hour about what's really going on and how we can step into our power and rise above the fear. To Find Doug: https://www.facebook.com/doug.white.355 To Find Robin: https://www.robinstebbins.com/
Medicine Girl
Medicine Girl explores ways to heal your body from the root cause, igniting your inner healer to cure from any disease state. Topics include plant medicine, journey work, sound therapy, crystal therapy, divine nutrition, nature grounding, and connecting with mother earth to transcend to a state of ultimate wellness
To find me and learn more about healing yourself from the innermost root without toxic pharmaceuticals and work one on one with a medical professional check out the links below:
https://www.robinstebbins.com/
https://www.purifywithin.com/
https://youtu.be/yRqMf6oHiBk
http://facebook.com/robinwstebbins
https://www.instagram.com/robinwendiestebbins/Medicine Girl explores ways to heal your body from the root cause, igniting your inner healer to cure from any disease state. Topics include plant medicine, journey work, sound therapy, crystal therapy, divine nutrition, nature grounding, and connecting with mother earth to transcend to a state of ultimate wellness To find me and learn more about healing yourself from the innermost root without toxic pharmaceuticals and work one on one with a medical professional check out the links below: https://www.robinstebbins.com/ https://www.purifywithin.com/ https://youtu.be/yRqMf6oHiBk http://facebook.com/robinwstebbins https://www.instagram.com/robinwendiestebbins/
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes