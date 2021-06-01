Medicine Girl’s Substack

Episode 31-Doug White-Happiness by Decision
Jun 01, 2021

In this episode Robin Stebbins interviews, Doug White, the former pitching coach and director of pitching for the Los Angeles Angels. White’s career has spanned 17 years and has won 4 championships and part of two world series championship organizations. Recently White has taken his expertise as a coach and combined it with his passion for personal growth. His understanding and explanation of emotions and the guidance they bring allows each person he works with to harness their individual power to deliberately create their own life. White has recently teamed up with his sister, Dr. Jen Huberty, to create Mindful Vibin, a podcast focused on emotional awareness and behavioral change. In his free time you will find White surfing the coast of San Diego, listening to the Medicine Girl Podcast, reading and writing in the neighborhood cafes, or meditating at his home. Join us for an amazing hour about what's really going on and how we can step into our power and rise above the fear. To Find Doug: https://www.facebook.com/doug.white.355 To Find Robin: https://www.robinstebbins.com/

