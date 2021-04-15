Episode 29-Abel Romero-Move like Your LIfe Depends on It

In this episode Robin Stebbins interviews Abel Romero, Doctor of Physical Therapy, is the owner of Movement Intelligence, which provides remote movement coaching, physical therapy, and performance training services. At his core, Abel considers himself a movement coach and educator. In addition to being a PT, Abel is a yoga instructor, former collegiate athlete, student of evolutionary and developmental biology, and a husband and father of two young girls, all of which combine to guide his approach to teaching movement. His mission is to guide people to empowerment to their highest potential of function, longevity, and fun through movement. To find Abel and take advantage of his free class on May first type in MEDICINEGIRL website: https://www.moveintelligently.com email: abel@moveintelligently.com IG: @moveintelligently (link: https://www.instagram.com/invites/contact/?i=d7x02brj7d77&utm_content=3zwzbkc ) Class on May 1: https://www.moveintelligently.com/moving-intelligently-intro Promo code (for free): MEDICINEGIRL To Find Robin: robinStebbins.com
Medicine Girl
Medicine Girl explores ways to heal your body from the root cause, igniting your inner healer to cure from any disease state. Topics include plant medicine, journey work, sound therapy, crystal therapy, divine nutrition, nature grounding, and connecting with mother earth to transcend to a state of ultimate wellness
To find me and learn more about healing yourself from the innermost root without toxic pharmaceuticals and work one on one with a medical professional check out the links below:
https://www.robinstebbins.com/
https://www.purifywithin.com/
https://youtu.be/yRqMf6oHiBk
http://facebook.com/robinwstebbins
