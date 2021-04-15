Medicine Girl’s Substack

Episode 29-Abel Romero-Move like Your LIfe Depends on It
Apr 15, 2021

In this episode Robin Stebbins interviews Abel Romero, Doctor of Physical Therapy, is the owner of Movement Intelligence, which provides remote movement coaching, physical therapy, and performance training services. At his core, Abel considers himself a movement coach and educator. In addition to being a PT, Abel is a yoga instructor, former collegiate athlete, student of evolutionary and developmental biology, and a husband and father of two young girls, all of which combine to guide his approach to teaching movement. His mission is to guide people to empowerment to their highest potential of function, longevity, and fun through movement. To find Abel and take advantage of his free class on May first type in MEDICINEGIRL website: https://www.moveintelligently.com email: abel@moveintelligently.com IG: @moveintelligently (link: https://www.instagram.com/invites/contact/?i=d7x02brj7d77&utm_content=3zwzbkc ) Class on May 1: https://www.moveintelligently.com/moving-intelligently-intro Promo code (for free): MEDICINEGIRL To Find Robin: robinStebbins.com

