Episode 28-David Baerwald-A Storyteller Writes His Soul's Song

In this episode Robin Stebbins interviews David Baerwald, an American composer, songwriter, singer, and musician. He is a man who has the most fascinating life story I have come across to date, filled with experiences so rich it reads like a bad ass fiction novel you can't put down. David is an incredible human being whose songs can be found on 29 million albums sold in the US and Europe. Join David and I as we drink coffee, walk around his New York City Apartment and wind up pillow talking the morning away. I love this beautiful soul, so kind, humble and generous with his time. Grab a warm mug of something, relax your body and enjoy some bedtime stories. To find David: https://www.instagram.com/p/CMiE6S3JZTy/ To Find Robin: RobinStebbins.com
Medicine Girl
Medicine Girl explores ways to heal your body from the root cause, igniting your inner healer to cure from any disease state. Topics include plant medicine, journey work, sound therapy, crystal therapy, divine nutrition, nature grounding, and connecting with mother earth to transcend to a state of ultimate wellness
To find me and learn more about healing yourself from the innermost root without toxic pharmaceuticals and work one on one with a medical professional check out the links below:
https://www.robinstebbins.com/
https://www.purifywithin.com/
https://youtu.be/yRqMf6oHiBk
http://facebook.com/robinwstebbins
