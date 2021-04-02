Medicine Girl’s Substack

Episode 28-David Baerwald-A Storyteller Writes His Soul's Song
Apr 02, 2021

In this episode Robin Stebbins interviews David Baerwald, an American composer, songwriter, singer, and musician. He is a man who has the most fascinating life story I have come across to date, filled with experiences so rich it reads like a bad ass fiction novel you can't put down. David is an incredible human being whose songs can be found on 29 million albums sold in the US and Europe. Join David and I as we drink coffee, walk around his New York City Apartment and wind up pillow talking the morning away. I love this beautiful soul, so kind, humble and generous with his time. Grab a warm mug of something, relax your body and enjoy some bedtime stories. To find David: https://www.instagram.com/p/CMiE6S3JZTy/​ To Find Robin: RobinStebbins.com

