Episode 27-Susanna Van Greunen-Align Your Energy, Find Your Flow

In this episode Robin Stebbins interviews Susann Van Greunen who was born and raised on a farm in Namibia and South Africa. Spiritually, she was introduced to meditation and Pranic Healing with Master Steven Co. Later, after meeting Dr Bradley Nelson’s and learning The Emotion Code she became a Certified Emotion Code and Body Code Practitioner, working on people and animals helping them to live their best lives, releasing energies and imbalances that lead to disease. As an ardent animal lover and protector all her life, this energy healing modality allows her to really help these animals release heart walls and are able to help them to be happy and healthy!
To Find Susann: www.healemotionstolove.com To Find Robin: robinstebbins.com