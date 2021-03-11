Episode 26-Amy Attenborough-Remember Your Wild

In this interview, Medicine Girl Robin Stebbins interviews Amy Attenborough who followed her calling to the wilds of Southern Africa to become a game ranger, working at Phinda, Ngala and Londolozi Game Reserves, some of South Africa’s most prestigious lodges. She learned to track animals with Zulu and Shangaan trackers and spent as much time as she could on foot approaching animals and immersing herself in the natural world. Her greatest adventure was living in Gabon, where she spent weeks at a time living like early nomads in the dense and remote coastal forests, fulfilling a life-long dream of tracking and habituating wild gorillas.

Amy started Wild Again to help others really experience the wild places she knows and loves so much. Through her specialized Wellness Safaris that incorporate yoga, meditation, mindfulness and personalized life coaching she continue to grow more conscious safaris that return people to nature and to themselves.

As we re-wild ourselves we hear the earth, our common mother, again. It is only then that we can co-create with her healing.

To Find Amy: https://wildagain.africa/

To Find Robin: https://www.robinstebbins.com/