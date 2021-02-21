Medicine Girl’s Substack

Episode 25-Slow Down Man, Slow Way Down
Episode 25-Slow Down Man, Slow Way Down

Feb 21, 2021

In this episode Robin Stebbins interviews Mitch Lagadin, a regular dude from Canada? Not so much, this guy is connects with men his age and teaches mindfulness. We spar and jam and have a good time exploring why it not only feels good to slow down, buy why its a major key to your success To Find Mitch: https://www.instagram.com/slowdown.man/ www.slowdownman.com To Find Robin: robinstebbins.com

