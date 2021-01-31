Episode 24-David Khan Rise Up and Own Your Power

In this episode Robin Stebbins interviews David Khan, a public figure, high spiritual coach and world class thinker who holds a positive vision of humanity's evolved potential that we are collectively realizing in the early days of the 21st century. We sit at the cusp of an era undergoing an unprecedented transformation and David is committed to helping bring forth greater clarity and higher consciousness during this transitional times. In addition to one-on-one work, David teaches students how to read the Akashic field, produces music inspired by higher dimensional forces to shift consciousness, runs a podcast and has written several books and guides on living an embodied and aligned life according to the emerging human paradigm. Use the code below for 25% off his recordings and downloads to access your highest potential. www.thebladeandchalice.com https://www.facebook.com/thebladeandchalice https://www.youtube.com/c/ Attention!! A discounted program for music therapy and brainwave entrainment:
https://www.modernmysticscollective.com/course/elevated-mind-volume-1-the-new-human
25% off code: FM25OFF