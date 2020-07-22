Medicine Girl’s Substack

Episode 17-This Boy's Viewpoint on Life, Death and Everything in Between
Medicine Girl
Jul 22, 2020

In this episode Robin Stebbins interviews West Shepardson, Age 13. We talk about the universe, the possibilities of life on other planets and questions what happens after you die. If you are curious about what goes on in the mind of our best and brightest. To Find Robin: RobinStebbins.com To Find West: Instagram: westyboy_

