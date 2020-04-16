Episode 11-Celebrating Anxiety and How to Manage the Gift Tonya Crombie

In this episode Robin Stebbins interviews Tonya Crombie is a certified life coach who likes nothing better than helping parents manage their children's and their own anxiety. Tonya has an MBA and a doctorate in Industrial/Organizational psychology. We talk about the gifts of anxiety and how to manage more effectively. We explore why our kids our doing great during the pandemic and it is the adults then need the most help managing their anxiety right now.

You can find Tonya online at Guidanceforthefuture.com

You can find Tonya on Facebook at Facebook.com/guidancefuture.

And you can download a free copy of her book, Stop Worrying About Your Anxious Child, at: fromanxioustocalm.com

Find Robin https://www.robinstebbins.com/