Today on the Medicine Girl Podcast, I dance with Disco Orpheus—author, researcher, esoteric provocateur, relentless truth-seeker, and unapologetic Hyperborean warrior-poet. His philosophy: Rip off the chains, shatter illusions, and never settle for comfortable lies.

We tear into one of the most brutal realities of waking up: the truth doesn’t care if you’re ready. You can’t force-feed revelation, but you can leave scorched earth in the process.

What happens when you see what others refuse to face? Is unleashing the truth always merciful, or do we become jailers, building new prisons out of shattered beliefs?

We rip apart the myths, dig into awakening, ancient codes, personal sovereignty, and the razor’s edge between wisdom and fanaticism. I don’t pander, I don’t kneel, and I won’t ever sell out—truth has no price tag. You’re here because you want the unvarnished, the dangerous, the real. We also dissect Disco’s book, Memento Vivere—a raw cartography of where we came from, where we’re being led, and everything the gatekeepers want hidden. If you want something to watch on a lazy Sunday afternoon that feeds your soul instead of depletes it, here you go.