Episode 101-Tim West-License to Thrive

In this episode of The Medicine Girl Podcast, Robin Steele is joined by Tim West often referred to as “The Challenger” for a wide-ranging conversation that explores perception, belief systems, and the challenge of communicating across fundamentally different worldviews.

With a background in computer systems analysis and a focus on logic and pattern recognition, Tim brings a perspective that questions conventional narratives around health and disease. Known for his public challenge regarding the existence of viruses under his own criteria, and his alignment with Terrain Theory, his views sit outside mainstream scientific consensus.

Rather than centering on debate, this episode focuses on something more constructive: how to engage in meaningful dialogue without falling into hostility or rigid ideological camps.

In this episode we discuss:

The concept of time as a perceptual construct and Tim’s upcoming “Illusion of Time” project

How differing frameworks shape what individuals accept as truth

The psychological and emotional dynamics that drive polarization

The importance of staying grounded and avoiding reactive, adversarial exchanges

Finding common ground without requiring agreement

This conversation emphasizes clarity, composure, and intellectual openness especially when navigating topics that typically lead to division.

The aim is not to resolve disagreement, but to demonstrate a more effective way of engaging with it.

Links & Resources

Tim West (“The Challenger”)

YouTube interview:

Article: “The Ride” —

Article: “Elephant Avoidance” (with Mike Yeadon) —

https://open.substack.com/pub/drmikeyeadon/p/elephant-avoidance-cui-bon

Robin / Medicine Girl