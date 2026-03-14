Episode 100: Doc Malik-A Surgeon Breaks Ranks and Reveals the Shocking Truth

Do you think the modern healthcare system profits more from illness than healing?

Episode 100: A Medical Doctor Breaks Ranks and Speaks Out — Doc Malik

Episode Description

I have met very few medical doctors I could honestly call human.

Over the years I’ve encountered countless physicians who seem fully absorbed into a system built on hierarchy, status, and profit—so conditioned by it that they rarely stop to question whether the very tactics meant to “treat” people might actually be making patients sicker… and more profitable to the machine.

The medical-industrial complex doesn’t just shape healthcare policy.

It shapes the doctors themselves.

But every once in a while you meet someone who begins to see through it.

In this episode I sit down with Doc Malik. Ahmad and I dive straight into the uncomfortable realities of modern medicine: the influence of insurance giants, the economic incentives driving healthcare systems, and what actually happens behind the scenes in a system that increasingly treats illness as a business model. You won’t believe the shocking insider secrets of a well decorated and highly respected surgeon who walked away in disgust of what is really happening behind closed doors. You won’t want to miss my 100th episode since starting this in 2018.