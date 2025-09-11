Medicine’s Substack

Medicine’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Medicine’s Substack

Emergency Broadcast

You won't want to miss what Substack has been doing to our posts! Just when I thought it was safe to go back in the water and swim in freedom of speech...
Medicine Girl's avatar
Medicine Girl
Sep 11, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

I have the smoking guns—screen recordings, screenshots, and direct evidence showing Substack tampering with my stats and halting the momentum of a viral stack. This is not speculation; it’s documented proof. Naturally, all of this belongs behind a paywall.

If you want to download the raw video and files for yourself, head to shadowbannedlibrary.com and see the evidence firsthand.

Here’s the first screenshot from that morning.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Medicine’s Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Medicine Girl
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture