The Truth About Bomb Calorimeters: Why They're Misleading Us (aka total horse-sh$%)

I’m calling B.S. on the bomb calorimeter and the way they place a caloric value on your food and drinks. Have you wondered how they came up with the calories you are supposed to be counting? In this stack, I’ll break down how they work, why their measurements are way off the mark, and the inherent issues in calorie expenditure estimations. If you have trouble losing weight or staying in shape, this may shed some light for the first time on the situation. Also, you might want to throw your calorie counting apps, fitness trackers, and fit bits in the garbage or put them in the bomb calorimeter and ignite, which is about as effective. Your body, mood, and waistline will thank you.

How Bomb Calorimeters Work

The Basics

A bomb calorimeter ignites a dehydrated food sample in a sealed container surrounded by water. By measuring the temperature change of the water by one degree Celsius, it calculates the energy content of the food with a made to be confusing formula. So after Matt Damon finishes this calculation on the good will hunting chalkboard we are left with an average of 4 calories per gram of carbohydrate, 4 calories per gram of protein and 9 calories per gram of fat, which is what is used now exclusively for determining calories slapped on packages in the grocery store. Here is the basics of the cartoon character style bomb calorimeter apparatus.

The basics of a bomb calorimeter.---Yes this is really it press on the picture to watch it in action on YouTube, the censorship capital of the world.

The Real Issue—Misleading Measurements

Total Energy vs. Usable Energy. Bomb calorimeters measure warming water, but human digestion isn’t remotely close to burning something to heat water. Our bodies don't set food on fire, obviously. Factors such as the quality and type of food we are eating, how bioavailable it is, how living is it, does it satisfy your bodies nutritional needs, what degree are synthetic materials like micro-plastics and chemicals used, digestion efficiency, nutrient absorption, and so called metabolism make these measurements wildly inaccurate for practical use.

After we begin to break down the food with our stomach acid, it is really anyones guess what is occurring. I know you are thinking they know exactly what happens with the glucose molecules, glycogenesis, gluconeogenesis, yes we read the books. Or the factory like Krebs cycle, the mitochondria, the ATP production and everything else the crackpots, I mean biohackers like Ben Greenfield and Dave Asprey and their latest brand of snake oil, oh I mean, mitochondrial stimulating chemicals ALLEGEDLY do in the body. It is impossible when you understand the food matrix and the innumerable synergistic reactions of the just ONE piece of food’s energetic release within our bodies. The more science they throw at it the worse we get.

The Fiction of Calorie Expenditure Calculations

Throw out that one-size-fits-all approach to measuring calorie expenditure. Metabolism, or at least the way the matrix scientists tell us it occurs, is affected by age, gender, weight, body composition, and activity level. Standard caloric expenditure models often oversimplify these factors, leading to bogus daily energy needs.

Of course, we can’t expect mainstream scientists to figure out how we expend so-called fantasy calories either. Here's what the geniuses came up with: They use a respirometer, which measures how much CO2 you produce by hooking you up to a mask and analyzing the gases you are breathing in and out. (CO2 out) - (CO2 in) = (CO2 produced from metabolism).

How does CO2 tell us how many calories we have burned? 1 Glucose + 6 O2 + enzymes -> 6 CO2 + 6 H2O. So for every six molecules of CO2 we breathe out, we have burned one molecule of glucose. We know how many calories are contained in glucose, because of the “super accurate” bomb calorimeter. So we can obviously and easily determine how many calories are burned. This really doesn't add up to good quality anything and smells of complete idiocracy. So I’m losing weight through my breath?

Remember this is from the same science that tells us there is food with negative calories, like celery. The idea is that expending more calories to eat celery than the calories obtained from it puts you in a calorie deficit. Real-world example, using their logic: If I was on a deserted island with only celery to eat, I would die sooner than if I didn’t eat anything at all. Does anyone really buy this logic?

The science behind negative calories, click here or the picture to read about negative calories.

Then what is really going on with the food that we are eating and why are so many people grossly overweight?

The Mind-Body Connection—What is really going on then with our weight and body composition?

Belief Shapes Reality

The power of belief isn't just motivational poster material. Studies show it can physically alter and completely change our biochemistry, muscle mass, fat percentage, disease expression, and so much more. Keep in mind when I talk about belief, I am referring to your known fact, like the sky is blue (unless Billy Gates is spraying chemicals), water is wet, and fire is hot. You don’t do positive affirmations about a belief; you don’t need to remind yourself of a belief, it is your truth. Anything else you try to make happen is a hope, or dream, not a belief.

Multiple Personality Disorder and Physical Change

Consider the following cases of Multiple Personality Disorder or MPD. People with MPD have suffered severe trauma in childhood, so their mind splits into different personalities with unique traits. There's a documented case of a middle-aged woman, where one personality was diagnosed with Type 1 (inherited) diabetes requiring insulin, and another personality had normal blood glucose levels. When she was the diabetic personality her blood sugar would climb to dangerous levels requiring insulin. When she switched to her non-diabetic personality, her blood sugar levels would become normal almost immediately.

Even Allergies Aren't Immune to Belief

Another jaw-dropping example? A young boy had different life-threatening allergic responses depending on which personality was in control. One personality was severely allergic to orange juice, showing immediate allergic reactions; hive filled with pus and breathing difficulties, while another personality could drink it with literally no problems. Could the food industry be casting spells about the food they are selling us? Kraft Brand’s name could be just a coincidence. Or Kellogg’s and the horrifying food products, and the sexual experiments he did on children and punishments he recommended parents use for extinguishing sexual responses in children as young as toddlers. Trigger warning if you decide to DYOR on this one, but at least you may never eat cereal or at least Kellogs’s brand again.

Real-World Experience: The Case of the Phantom Pregnancy

One more example straight from the trenches. I worked at a psychiatric hospital and encountered a woman convinced she was nine months pregnant. Her body mirrored that belief with an exact 9 month distended abdomen with pregnancy line, breast lactation, and even fluid in her womb. Despite all medical evidence to the contrary, her body responded as if she were carrying a child. For a decade! This shows the mind's unbelievable power over the body and where placebo and nocebo research comes into play.

The Biology of Belief

Dr. Bruce Lipton’s "The Biology of Belief" explores how our beliefs can alter gene expression and cellular function. Of course to be fair, the BRAC1 and BRAC2 genes for breast cancer at least warned women if they had a risk of breast cancer. Just kidding! The aforementioned genes had NOTHING to do with the expression of cancer. LOL, sorry gals if you cut your breast off. Lipton also shows that our mental state can change our biology, reinforcing how outdated tools like bomb calorimeters, DNA tests, like PCR tests are nonsensical make believe for profit guidelines. Like gravity, we don’t need this extra step when we already have the laws of density, which work without the religion of gravity. Remember if you can’t recreate it, test it or go through Rivers postulates, it is a religion not science of our observable world.

Just like gravity and believing in ideas that go against logic, I believe this is by design and they want to usurp your body's innate intelligence and miraculous design so you look to authority to tell you what to put into your body. They trick you when you are young, indoctrinate you with beliefs that do not make sense. Giant lizards with bones that died in a big pit and give us oil deposits and only two soon to be very rich scientists discovered all of them and the bones in the museum are chicken bone replicas because the real Dino bones are “radioactive” of course. Or landing on the moon with an aluminum foil tin can, complete with a cameraman waiting for the first step and rotary phone call to the crew.

They want you to get used to be separate from your soul, denying what you know and see to be true and instead trusting the self-named experts. They want to deny you the truth about your body, your own connection to the source so that you believe what you are told from a piece of paper that says peer-reviewed or from a man with a white coat. That way they can trick you into thinking vitamin water is good for you and not toxic colored chemically flavored liquid, or that the 100-calorie pack of Oreos is a healthy sensible snack. But more importantly, they can trick you into thinking you need to look to the authority to tell you how to treat your body, when to eat, and what those calories should contain. They tell you what a superfood is, only to later apologize for the mistake, like eating all that salmon and getting mercury poisoning. Ooops, they did it again.

The bomb calorimeter gives us nothing but a fictional measure of food energy that's irrelevant. We don’t know the exact energy content of food. Our bodies, weight, muscle to fat ratio, hunger signals, and energy received are our best guides. Add the complexities of digestion, metabolism, and belief, and it's clear that traditional calorie measurement methods are downright wrong and wildly insufficient.

I believe this is why we are told to count calories, because deep down everyone knows the truth. You may not be consciously aware of it, but your higher self, your soul KNOWS. They want you to wage a war within yourself. Instead of another diet, or the keto or paleo fad, or the next diet book or intermittent fasting, we simply need to recalibrate back to eating from our inner wisdom. Our ideal weight will occur effortlessly as a side effect when we make peace within ourselves.

I would like to suggest something simple. Believe that you are healthy, energized, and strong, and it will automatically inform you when and how to eat to sustain this. Just like wild animals are not overweight or diseased, we should not be either. Stop listening to the outside world tell you what to put in your body. You know, you always have. Remember?

The Bottom Line

We can't improve upon Mother Nature. Drugs, fertilizers, herbicides, rodenticides, pesticides, insecticides, chemicals, and synthetics have no place in our food. They’re likely the real culprits behind the obesity pandemic—not that extra bite of fruit or vegetables. Start to notice people who drink 0 “calorie” diet coke are usually grossly overweight with thinning hair. Notice what you can observe with your eyes, not under the guidance of so-called medical experts. Understand these truths, and you will be able to make choices based on your body's wisdom, which is always meant to keep you in perfect harmony.

Got questions or comments? Go within and find the truth. The only place they can’t corrupt.

