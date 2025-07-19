Medicine’s Substack

Jane
9h

Wonderful article. Most of us won't discuss this for fear of being judged "crazy"... chiefly by people who live plugged in (and pickled in conducive metals plus graphene.) But it happens. Friends have told me 3D about weirdly intrusive ads, links, shopping choices, etc. I stopped carrying a live phone 4 years ago, threw out the gift Alexa, and started unplugging the router at night. Then I got some orgonite. It marked a turnaround in my health. Now I live hardwired-- and love it. But it took some doing. One way you can tell the beast system doesn't want this (joking of course, haha) is the inner resistance you feel when you consider unplugging. That may be the biggest hurdle. Jumping it feels absolutely awesome.

Mel Remple
9h

“You don’t need a device to tell you last nights sleep was optimal.” Agreed. I must admit though that when the Oura ring first came out I thought it was pretty cool. Now I’m suspicious of everything.

And regarding fiction becoming fact, a book I read ~11 yrs ago was Feed by M.T. Anderson, about a futuristic society where people connect to the Internet via feeds implanted in their brains. 🤯

