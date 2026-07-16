What happens when two people with fundamentally different views on viruses, contagion, and the medical model sit down for a conversation?

Fire.

When Dr. Kevin Stillwagon joined me on the Medicine Girl Podcast, he came out swinging, arguing that the transmission of conditions like athlete’s foot is evidence that contagion exists. Watch then entire episode here, exclusively on the Shadowbanned Library. You won’t want to miss the throwdown of the century and what it actually looks like when someone dares to disagrees with me.