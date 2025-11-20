Medicine’s Substack

Dr Juliette Engle

Episode 95-Sex Magic Solutions
Nov 20, 2025

Dr. Juliette Engel — The Grand Finale

In this third installment of our 3 part podcast series with Dr. Juliette Engel, we move from exposure to creation — exploring how humanity can rebuild a world grounded in clean air, living spring water, toxin-free nourishment, soul-based connection, and healthy, thriving communities. And most importantly, how we can go from traumatized, damaged adn broken to healthy, healed soaring humans living in the world we all envision, with several action steps we can take exactly where we are standing.

Dr. Engel is a physician, author, and humanitarian who was born into a family of intelligence operatives and survived childhood exploitation through the CIA’s MK-Ultra program. After escaping, she became a doctor in Seattle and later founded The Angel Coalition in Russia, an underground network that rescued more than 70,000 women and children from trafficking. Her extraordinary story is detailed in Angels Over Moscow and in her upcoming project, “Angels Over America.”

Visit ShadowbannedLibrary.com

Today, she serves on the Advisory Board of Targeted Justice, working to expose and end ongoing MK-Ultra-style experimentation. Dr. Engel is a national treasure — a living bridge between history, healing, and the global awakening now underway.

Because of widespread censorship, this full uncensored episode will be available exclusively on Ko-fi after the YouTube premiere. Bloom where you are planted.

Referenced links and resources:

For updates, private discussions, and direct contact with Medicine Girl, visit
👉 ShadowBannedLibrary.com or PurifyWithin.com.

