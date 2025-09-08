Before we start

I’m rewriting this because my first DMSO piece hit harder than I expected. I moved an old article over to Substack fast, typos and all, excited to find a platform that didn’t censor after months of bans and shadowbans. The response made two things clear: a lot of people are hungry for straight talk that isn’t bought and paid for. Second, a lot of people are fanatical about the brand of saviour in a bottle. Like a sports team fan, they go a little nuts when you say anything against their cure-all.

So I’m back to clean it up, add what I’ve learned, and lay out exactly how this solvent ended up in bathroom cabinets. If you read the first version, this is the one to save and share.

So I’m back to clean it up, add what I’ve learned, and lay out exactly how this solvent ended up in bathroom cabinets. If you read the first version, this is the one to save and share.

How I got sold on DMSO

I lived in Bellingham, Washington for more than twenty years, a short drive from the Georgia-Pacific paper mill. Some days, the air burned your nose, and we were told to stay inside. When the mill shut down, the local paper said cleanup would cost upwards of 44 million and take more than a decade. That was my backdrop. So when Amandha Vollmer started selling DMSO, dimethylsulfoxide from birch bark, I didn’t connect the two. Her book opens by calling it a simple tree extract and the cover shows hand-drawn trees. The message is clear: nature made it, so it must be safe. It reads like you tap a tree like maple syrup and out pours medicine.

In 2020, I bought the story. Or more to the point, I beLIEved her story. I ordered the book, even paid extra for an autographed signature, and picked up a gallon of DMSO for my home kit so I could stay out of the medical industrial complex. I was wrong. I let a sales narrative and a stack of industry papers talk me into an industrial solvent.

Here is how the hook lands. First, nature-washing: take a chemical from a dirty industry and wrap it in forests and purity. Second, authority: cite studies that most people won’t read and frame it as suppressed knowledge. Third, community: build a following that repeats the script and treats any pushback as an attack on the tribe. I watched that play out in real time.

After I published my first DMSO piece on my website purifywithin.com, this came through my site’s contact form. I am including it in full.

In 2020 I bought the story. Or more to the point, I beLIEved her story. I ordered the book, even paid extra for an autographed signature, and picked up a gallon of DMSO for my home kit so I could stay out of the medical industrial complex. I was wrong. I let a sales narrative and a stack of industry papers talk me into an industrial solvent.

Here is how the hook lands. First, nature-washing: take a chemical from a dirty industry and wrap it in forests and purity. Second, authority: cite studies most people won’t read and frame it as suppressed knowledge. Third, community: build a following that repeats the script and treats any pushback as an attack on the tribe. I watched that play out in real time.

Buy Me A Coffee?

Feeling Generous?

After I published my first DMSO piece on my website purifywithin.com this came through my site’s contact form. I am including it in full.

You have a new message in the form: Contact form. First Name

Fred Last Name

Luchetti Email

FredLuchetti@protonmail.com Subject

Removal of Amandha Vollmer from your blog Message

I am here representing the marketing department of Amandha's business, and I want to impress upon you the urgency of removing any mention of Amandha, her book "Healing with DMSO," or any products or claims that Dr. Vollmer is alleged to have made, from your blog: https://purifywithin.com/blog-robin-stebbins-purify-within/dmsodisastor. I am the first line of approach, ignoring my request will result in lawyers coming on board to address this problem. Your comments are simply scare tactics, not based in any science, and if you had done the research, you would find that DMSO is widely used in the practice of traditional medicine BECAUSE it is a transdermal agent. Any attacks on our business will be met with severe legal consequences this is the only warning we are going to send out.

— Fred Luchetti That is not what censored looks like. That is a marketing department protecting a product. And thank you Fred for the confirmation of a bulls eye direct hit against a longstanding grift. By the way, who can afford a marketing department? My departments and team consists of me, myself, and I. Which most of you know and have pointed out that my writing needs a full time editor as it’s riddled with mistakes. My high school English teacher would agree and fully support that as well.

What sits behind the DMSO label

Inside a paper mill

Bullseye or not, DMSO lives in the world of industry, turning hard pulp into paper. It is not a woodland tonic made by hobbits in a shire. No one goes woodcutting in the forest with a butter knife. It is not easy to turn wood into paper. If a mill treated every liquid byproduct as waste, it would pay to dispose of it. If it bottles and sells part of that chemistry instead, the balance sheet flips. That is a huge incentive. Make money instead of paying money.

Here is how a mill works, step by step. Logs arrive, get debarked, and are chopped into chips. The chips go into a pressure cooker called a digester with a liquor made of sodium hydroxide and sodium sulfide. That liquor is called white liquor. Its job is to strip away lignin so the cellulose fibers can be freed. The cook process is hot, caustic, and heavy in sulfur. The rotten egg smell people remember comes from sulfur gases like hydrogen sulfide, methyl mercaptan, dimethyl sulfide, and dimethyl disulfide. And a reason for “acid rain”.

When the cook is done, the fibers are washed and sent on, but the spent liquor is now a dark, thick soup called black liquor. Black liquor carries dissolved lignin, hemicellulose, extractives, and a load of sodium and sulfur compounds. A spill can kill a river by stripping oxygen out of the water and burning gills and banks with the caustic liquid. Mills concentrate black liquor in evaporators and burn it in a recovery boiler to make steam and to reclaim the cooking chemicals. The ash or smelt is dissolved to make green liquor, then treated with lime to regenerate white liquor. The loop runs day and night. Every step throws off volatile compounds and wastewater that has to be controlled.

Bleaching comes next when a mill wants white paper. The unbleached pulp is treated in stages to raise brightness. Older mills used elemental chlorine and made dioxins and furans in the effluent. Many switched to chlorine dioxide and other oxidizers like oxygen and peroxide, but the goal is the same and the health threats are equal. Strip more lignin, brighten the sheet, keep the machine running. Along the way you get volatile organic compounds, sulfur gas, caustic mists, and sludge.

There are side streams from this chemistry. Turpentine from softwoods. Tall oil from fatty acids in the wood. Methanol and sulfur compounds from the cook. Black liquor off gases that carry sulfur chemicals. DMSO sits in this sulfur loop.

This is why the origin matters. Paper making is one of the hardest hitting industrial processes on air and water. It loads wastewater with color, organics, and caustic chemicals. It releases sulfur gases and fine particles that burn eyes and lungs. Anything born in that loop is not meant for ingestion or for rubbing into skin as a daily wellness habit.

From waste stream to wellness jar

Pulp mill liquid wastes carry endocrine disruptors, neurotoxic compounds, sulfur solvents, and other contaminants. DMSO sits in that solvent family. Before the rebrand, mills paid to get rid of these liquids. That was the line item: disposal fees for materials no one would dare drink or rub into skin because the EPA deemed it harmful to the environment, as it kills aquatic life and destroys plants and animals. So what are the owners supposed to do, keep paying to dump a toxic stream, or find a way to sell a slice of it back to the public as a health aid.

That is exactly what happened. The industry brought in consultants, lab scientists, and a medical front to comb the waste streams and frame a new story. The pitch wrote itself. Call it tree-derived. Call it pure. Call it powerful. Seed-friendly papers. Build a protocol. The expense line becomes a product line. So instead of paying $100K a month to dump the waste, they save the $100K and make an additional 50K to sell it. That is $150K in the black instead of $50K in the red. Remember, this is a corporation and corporations run like a DSM-IV diagnosis of a psychopath. They only seek two things: to make money and to make more money.

If this playbook feels familiar, it should. The fatcat version shows up across industries: fluoride chemicals from fertilizer stacks recast as a public benefit, iodized salt tied to industrial brines cast as wellness, zeolite and zinc powders riding in under the cape of natural and essential. Chlorine Dioxide to clean your pool becomes a miracle combo that cures eczema and autism. Different sectors, same move. Do not pay to dispose of a problem when you can package it as a solution.

That is a double dip, not only to avoid the expense of disposing of an environmental poison, but make a handsome profit off selling their own brand of toxic waste, sorry, I mean health tonics.

Enter Dr. Stanley W. Jacob

Before the wellness makeover, DMSO was an industrial workhorse. In the 1940s and 50s, it was sold as antifreeze, paint and resin solvent, textile aid, and cleaner.

In the early 1960s, Stanley W. Jacob at Oregon Health and Science University began championing it as a therapy with university backing and federal grant money in the background. The pitch had to flip from shop chemistry to human cure. Meaning the papermill industry paid the university and they found the unscroupulous "professer” to create a use for the solvant. Similary to what they do with drugs.

From the start, there was pushback about safety and method. The core worry was permeability. DMSO does not sit on the skin. It goes through fast and reaches sensitive tissue, including the brain and eyes almost immediately. Early lab work and animal studies flagged lens changes and ocular irritation at higher exposures. Clinicians reported the telltale garlic odor on the breath within seconds and frequent skin burns, rashes, and chemical sensitivities at the application site. Those are solvent effects, plain and simple.

The playbook around it looked like this. Publish a burst of promising case reports. Court the press with stories about pain relief and wound healing. Lean on compassionate use when regulators ask hard questions. Build a speaker circuit and patient testimonials. Keep the chemistry simple in public. Complicate it in the fine print.

What made DMSO irresistible to promoters is what makes it risky. It is a carrier. Jacob’s group highlighted that it could move drugs through skin and into tissue without needles. That idea fed the rise of transdermal delivery and patch culture for hormones and pain meds. The Food and Drug Administration eventually allowed a DMSO product for bladder pain that is instilled directly into the bladder by a clinician. Outside that narrow lane, the solvent reputation followed it. People learned that if it pulls medicine in faster, it can do the same for recreational drugs, household residues, dyes, fragrances, pesticides, and whatever is on the surface you touch. The door into the body gets wider for everything, not just the thing you hoped to deliver. Yes, DMSO is a pharmaceutical, which makes Amandha a pharmaceutical representative. And yes, the industry is making a lot of money.

Behind the scenes, the commercialization was straightforward. Veterinary suppliers moved gallons through horse barns and racetracks. Technical grades were sold online under not for human use labels while influencers described human protocols “they” didn’t want you to have (kinda like pfizermectine and hydroxychloroquine). Vendors told customers to use glass because DMSO pulls plasticizers out of droppers and bottles. They told people to clean the skin but skipped how easy it is to miss residues from perfume, lotions, essential oils, and soap residue which now goes straight to the brain and tissues. Meanwhile Jacob coauthored books, appeared at conferences, and kept the narrative focused on benefits, not on the carrier effect or impurities that ride along.

That is how an industrial solvent gained a halo. University letterhead and early NIH enthusiasm conferred status. A narrow medical approval created the illusion of broad safety. The rest was marketing.

Behind the scenes the commercialization was straightforward. Veterinary suppliers moved gallons through horse barns and racetracks. Technical grades were sold online under not for human use labels while influencers described human protocols “they” didn’t want you to have (kinda like pfizermectine and hydroxychloroquine). Vendors told customers to use glass because DMSO pulls plasticizers out of droppers and bottles. They told people to clean the skin but skipped how easy it is to miss residues from perfume, lotions, essential oils, and soap residue which now goes straight to the brain and tissues. Meanwhile Jacob coauthored books, appeared at conferences, and kept the narrative focused on benefits, not on the carrier effect or impurities that ride along.

That is how an industrial solvent gained a halo. University letterhead and early NIH enthusiasm conferred status. A narrow medical approval created the illusion of broad safety. The rest was marketing.

What it does to a body

DMSO goes through skin fast and it does not travel alone. It drags in whatever is sitting on you or your gear. Lotion, perfume, sunscreen, dye from a towel, plasticizers from a dropper, pesticide dust, chemtrails, herbicides from the park, chemicals and toxic soap. from clothing and laundry soap, on and on we go. If it touches DMSO, it gets a ticket directly inside and crosses the blood brain barrier instantly. That is the carrier effect. And you know it because you can taste it instantly.

The first signs show up in as warmth or flushing. A strong odor on the breath. Skin that prickles or burns, sometimes blisters. Eyes that sting and water if you get a splash. Use it again and the skin can get angry faster. Some people report headaches, dizziness, nausea, loose stools, and weird tastes that linger. If you were testing a herb in the wild and had this reaction you would never touch it again. But Mother Nature doesn’t give you a sales pitch and fake testimonials to get you to go back for more.

The deeper harm

Here is the part no one selling jars wants to say out loud.

DMSO strips and thins the barrier you rely on to keep the outside world out. With repeat use the skin gets easier to penetrate, not tougher. That opens the door for more of whatever is on you to get inside. The first hits are obvious. Burning, redness, peeling, chemical rashes that come back faster each time. Garlic taste on the breath within minutes because sulfur compounds have moved from skin to blood to lungs.

Eyes are a soft target. Splashes sting, blur vision, and can leave the surface irritated for days. High-exposure lab work in animals documented lens changes and vision effects; that is why the early medical push stalled for years. Human case reports describe halos, light sensitivity, and eye irritation after accidental contact. Contact lenses make it worse because DMSO can carry lens residues and trapped debris straight into the cornea.

Inside the body, solvents do what solvents do.

Liver and heart cells do not like solvents. People report headaches, dizziness, blood-pressure swings, and gut upset. In clinical settings where DMSO is infused with preserved cells, nurses watch for bradycardia, flushing, nausea, and neurological symptoms because the solvent itself can trigger them.

Using a solvent on skin strips the sebum and acid mantle, the thin oil film that keeps water in, pathogens out, and slows chemical penetration. Remove that layer and you raise water loss, irritate follicles, disrupt your microbiome, and open the door for whatever is on your hands or surfaces to move in. On hair, solvents dissolve the lipid coat and lift the cuticle, drying the shaft and stressing the scalp barrier. Hair follicles are wired to mechanoreceptors that pick up air movement and light touch; the hair shaft is an antenna that boosts those signals. Strip the oils and damage the shaft and that sensory feedback dulls. There are long-standing field accounts from military tracker programs that shaving recruits’ hair annihilated their edge.

Inside the mouth, a solvent strips the salivary pellicle and mucosal lipids that protect teeth and tissue, called the biofilm. That film keeps acids in check, slows chemical penetration, and feeds the oral microbiome. Remove it and you raise sensitivity, dry the surface, and make demineralization easier. Commercial toothpaste is a daily chemical assault-from the foaming agents like sodium lauryl sulfate, which blow through the mouth’s protective film and leave tissue raw. Peroxide and any whiteners and abrasives rough up enamel and chew into the necks of teeth where roots are thin and exposed from your love of solvents. “Natural brands” are usually worse with essential oils like clove and cinnamon burning gums, inflaming pulp, damaging roots, and speeding up erosion. Xylitol and other sweeteners damage the biome and lead to further decay. Add dyes, preservatives, and antiseptics and you have a daily assault on enamel and roots, not a favor to your mouth. That is how you end up with inflamed gums, burning patches, and enamel that wears faster. And go to the biological dentist or regular and they hit you with hole infusing X-rays to cause cavities and destroy your teeth from the root on.

In the gut, the same logic applies. Swallowed or colonic use of a solvent thins the mucus barrier and stresses tight junctions. That makes the lining more permeable to whatever rides along with it and primes the tissue for irritation and inflammation. If you pair that with coffee or coffee enemas, you are adding stimulants and irritants directly to vulnerable tissue. Reported outcomes include cramping, proctitis, colitis, electrolyte swings, infections, and burns and death. None of that cleanses anything. It removes the very films and defenses your body builds to keep you safe.

About the anti-inflammatory pitch. Swelling is part of the repair plan. It stabilizes an injury and brings in cleanup and rebuild crews. Kill it on reflex and a joint may feel looser today, but you are trading short-term comfort for a long term joint issue and arthritis. A solvent that forces drug-level effects through skin without dose control is not an intelligent option.

Cancer talk deserves plain English. The danger is that it is a door. It is used in lab work precisely because it dissolves chemicals and drives them into cells. Which is what cancer is, an out-of-control collection of toxins that go straight into the body with its defenses removed. Reproduction and development harm occur with prolonged use. High exposures in animals have shown embryo toxicity and growth delays. Whose side is Amandha on again?

There is no good reason to rub an industrial solvent into your skin and call it health.

Not for you and not for the kids who come after you. The jar is born in the same loop that pollutes rivers and chains cleanups to city budgets. The chemistry does what chemistry does.

My line is simple. If it shows up in paper plants, antifreeze, paint shops, and solvent aisles, it does not belong on my body. Not as a daily habit. Not as a miracle. When the next shiny cure rolls through with the same playbook, remember how this one worked. Story first. Numbers last.

You do not need a jug to get well. Eat real food. Drink clean water. Get sun on your skin and dirt on your hands and a little in your diet. Sleep. Breathe. Move. Love your people. Let the body do what it was made to do.

I am not your nurse here. I am a consumer telling the truth as I see it.

For further reading check out

I first addressed the problem of DMSO (and methylene blue) as "miracle meds" on April 15, 2025:

Disclaimer

This article is opinion and consumer education. It is not medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, or a substitute for care from a qualified clinician. Do not start, stop, or change any drug or supplement because of this piece. Speak with a licensed health professional who knows your history.

I am a Registered Nurse with an active license. I am not currently practicing and I am not acting in the capacity of an RN here. Nothing in this article constitutes nursing care or advice.

Nothing here is legal advice. This is criticism and commentary on products and marketing, based on materials available at the time of writing. No clinician–patient or client relationship is created. I do not use affiliate links or sponsorships and accept no compensation from the products or companies discussed or anyone else for that matter.

I aim for accuracy. If you think something is factually wrong, contact me and I will review and correct if needed.