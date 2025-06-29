You Can’t Poison the Body Back to Health

“A slow poisoning disguised as health.” Every Practitioners Protocol

We’ve been taught to fear mercury fillings and aluminum in deodorant, but then told to sip copper water for detox, rub silver on our kids’ feet when they’re sick, and take iron pills to boost energy and get strong like popeye. This is how the poisoning works. Not all at once — but drip by drip, through the cracks in your trust. So slow you don’t realize it is happening.

The good cop/bad cop routine isn’t just a tactic used in interrogations — it’s the core strategy of the modern healing industry. First, you’re assaulted with the bad: aluminum and cadmium from chemtrails, mercury in your fish, and fluoride in your toothpaste. Then, when you finally wake up and leave the bad cop/white coats behind, you’re ushered into the arms of the good cops — the wellness gurus, the functional med clinics, the detox influencers. And what do they give you?

More poisons and more metal.

Only this time, they’re gift-wrapped in amber glass bottles with sacred geometry, labeled with buzzwords like activated, colloidal, ionic, nano-pure. But make no mistake: it’s the same trap.

You’ve read my articles on copper. On silver. On iron. These aren’t just trace elements from nature — they are amplified, industrialized, and strategically pushed onto people who are already poisoned. It’s the perfect inversion.

Let’s break it down to the nitty gritty to sum up the crux of my articles:

Copper: The Wellness Cult’s Favorite Metal

Listen to Matt, you need a copper strands around your body to function properly, look he even has a book and diagram, so it must be true. Honestly, it is difficult to listen to his voice. Lately, the sound of a shill shilling for shekels is intolerable to my ears. Copper pipes run through your walls, your shower, and your bloodstream if you’ve been following wellness trends. Copper cups. Copper peptides. Copper IUDs. Copper in your garden. People are told it's anti-aging. Spiritually enhancing. A divine conductor and classic controllers playbook words “was hidden from us…until now”

But copper is also a heavy metal. And it accumulates, especially in the brain and reproductive organs, where it dysregulates hormones, destroys zinc balance, and opens you to electromagnetic interference. Copper is a conductor.

Iron: The Shard They Call a Supplement

Then there’s iron — handed out like candy, especially to women and children. Anemic? Tired? Just take more iron! Never mind that iron supplements are literal metal shards — ground-up scrap metal with a pharmaceutical label. It doesn’t build blood. It rusts and causes oxidative stress, constipation, joint pain, and long-term inflammation. Read the fine print: “May cause black stool.”

Black stools from iron supplements occur because most of the iron isn’t absorbed—up to 90% stays in the gut. There, it reacts with sulfur compounds in the colon, forming iron sulfide, a dark, tar-like substance that turns stool black. This discoloration is a sign that the body isn’t using the iron and is instead trying to excrete it.

Iron sulfide alone is not a “tracking agent.”

But excess iron — in any form — can make tissues more electrically reactive , more prone to oxidative stress , and potentially more sensitive to frequency manipulation .

In synergy with other metals (especially copper, aluminum, silver), the effect is amplified

Silver: The Shining Savior in a Bottle

And let’s not forget silver — colloidal, ionic, nano. A magical elixir that’s natural, antibacterial, and perfectly safe, they say. Of course you are the bacterial to it’s anti. And it turns you tissues blue. And starts your nervous system starts misfiring. And lets not forget the ringing in your ears becomes a daily siren you can’t turn off.

Silver accumulates in the tissues. It doesn’t belong in your bloodstream. It isn’t your savior — it’s surveillance. The more metal in your body, the easier it is to be tracked, targeted, and entrained.

Where Else It Enters: The Everyday Slow Drip

You don’t need to be taking supplements to be poisoned. Metals are woven into everyday life:

Aluminum pans, foil, baking powder, drinking from cans, camp cookware

Tap water from copper and lead pipes-water filters are a joke that isn’t funny

Industrial sprays on organic produce

Makeup, deodorant, toothpaste

Cast Iron Cookware, kettles, canned food

Flu shots, waxines, ivermectin, nasal sprays, and multi-vitamins

It’s a death by a thousand cuts — and the health industry (both sides) tells you to trust the blade. I can’t tell you how many times a day I am asked by someone on how to safely take their poison of choice.

They want you to believe you’re broken. That you need synthetic help. That minerals must be “taken,” not eaten. That detox is something you force, not support.

But metals don’t come out the same way they went in. You don’t beat them out of the body. You guide them out gently. Slowly. With reverence.

And we’ll get to that. But first, I need to clear up one of the biggest lies ever sold to the detox community:

Unfortunately:

You’ve been lied to — again.

The real damage isn’t from the metals. It’s from the violent protocols used to remove them. The detox protocols — they’re sold as healing but leave people worse than before: broken, burned out, and spiritually scrambled.

In this piece, I lay out the detox strategies that actually work — the ones I’ve seen restore clarity, energy, and resilience without the need for ongoing treatment. Which is also known as homeostasis. Your body is in harmony and there is no need for practitioner visits, lab tests and daily medication.

But I can’t share this publicly anymore. It’s too risky. Just read the hate and attacks in my articles on metals, urine and parasites. You’ve been told detox is healing.

But what if the real damage isn’t from the metals — it’s from the way they’re removed?

