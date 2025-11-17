That Time When You Demonized Canola and Praised Castor

Everyone agrees that canola oil is bad. You can’t walk through a farmers’ market or scroll through a health feed without hearing someone repeat the story: how it began as an industrial lubricant, how it was rebranded for human use, and how the world swallowed the marketing. Canadian Oil, Low Acid — a machine lubricant made from rapeseed, also known as mustard seed.

People in the truth and freedom movement pride themselves on knowing better. They read labels, warn others, and reject canola without hesitation, arrogantly laughing that Whole Foods might as well be Canola Foods.

Then those same people smear castor oil across their skin, swallow spoonfuls, and call it divine. They speak of it as a sacred elixir, unaware it shares the same industrial past and surplus problem, repackaged through the same marketing playbook. The only difference is that someone they trusted told them it was natural and ancient. Once belief takes hold, evidence stops mattering.

When I showed the influencers promoting it, readers came after me with vengeance. Saying Barbara O’Neill is wrong is like insulting someone’s grandmother’s soup recipe. It isn’t about logic; it’s about identity. You can tell someone is programmed the moment they defend a product as if it were part of them.

The pattern is always the same. People who condemn Big Pharma will defend ivermectin or fenbendazole as miracle cures, never realizing they’re still serving the same system of for-profit chemical salvation. The belief hasn’t changed; only the branding. They reject petroleum and microplastics, yet swallow an industrial solvent from one of the most toxic plants on earth because a trusted influencer called it medicine. They refuse to touch gasoline or motor oil but massage its bleached botanical cousin into their skin and call it healing.

The packaging shows bamboo and a panda, so it must be healthy. Or Dr. Arrogant Pompas tells us the “safe” toilet paper to use. It isn’t. It is either rayon or processed, bleached with chlorine dioxide, synthetic, and far from safe. The saviors they follow told them it was good, and that is all it takes. When belief becomes identity, logic disappears.

We have all seen this before, trying to explain to family that no one has ever isolated a virus or proven contagion. They couldn’t hear it because it clashed with the story that defined their world. The same thing happens now with castor oil. Suggest it belongs in engines and lamps, not in the body, and people react as if you have attacked their faith.

The mindset is the real infection. Once belief becomes the foundation, anything can be sold as a miracle cure. That is how people end up defending industrial products as wellness tools or repeating snake oil testimonials about goiters melting overnight and nodules vanishing in days. If that were real, it would be locked behind glass in a pharmacy, reserved for the rich, and sold for a fortune. But it isn’t.

I am not chained to dogma or leashed to peer-reviewed confusion. I am not here to keep anyone comfortable. I present evidence-based reality, not emotional marketing or savior sermons. Even as their hair thins and their skin breaks down, wearing coke bottle glasses, people will defend the very product that harms them. That is the power of programming and the real reason this conversation matters.

The Industrial Birth of a Wellness Icon

Castor oil was never a health product. It was an industrial lubricant used in machinery, manufacturing, and most famously in motor oil. The name Castrol came from castor oil itself, celebrated in the 1980s and 1990s for allowing engines to reach extreme temperatures without breaking down. That was the selling point: strength under stress, not healing the human body.

People online speak reverently about what they believe castor oil has done for them. One claimed it melted a goiter overnight. Another swore it dissolved a nodule on their hand within days. These stories sound persuasive because they appeal to hope. Warm oil can soothe the body. It can help circulation and relax tissues. That is reality. But the fantasy of melting growths belongs to the same mythology that once sold snake oil for every ailment. If we want truth, we have to separate comfort from cure and look at what happens when marketing replaces observation.

Many users describe reduced swelling or less inflammation after using castor oil, as if that proves healing. The body creates inflammation for a reason. It is not an error. Swelling immobilizes an area and floods it with nutrients, white blood cells, and fluids to repair tissue. Suppressing that process with ice, drugs, or chemical irritants halts the mechanism that restores balance. What looks like relief is often only the delay of repair.

Vaseline softens dry skin. So does motor oil. Ethanol fuels engines and gets you drunk. Morphine removes pain, but symptom suppression is not healing. Castor oil is no different. The body reacts to it the way it does to any foreign toxin, by protecting itself.

The wellness industry has been taught to confuse that protective reaction with progress. The brief warmth, redness, or tingling that follows is not detoxification. It is irritating. The body is defending itself, not expressing gratitude. We have been conditioned to see stress as transformation and to call any sensation of discomfort healing. In truth, the body’s signals are warnings and simple truths. If it gives you explosive diarrhea when consumed, it is a massive insult and poison to the body. Case closed. Yet somehow, that is where the illusion begins.

From Poison Seed to Wonder Oil

The human body was never meant to absorb castor oil. It is not a nutrient or a food. It is a chemical irritant derived from a plant whose seeds contain ricin, one of the most toxic proteins known. Ricin has been used as a weapon. Even though most of it is removed during processing, that connection alone should make anyone question the idea that this plant is gentle and safe.

The wellness industry markets castor oil as soothing, healing, and purifying, yet almost every biological response to it is aggressive. It forces the body to react, and that reaction is mislabeled as healing.

The skin is porous but protective. Its purpose is to act as a one-way valve: to protect against foreign substances and allow toxic waste to be released. Repeated application of heavy oils like castor oil can clog pores and disrupt the skin’s microbiome. The irritation that follows is often mistaken for detox, but it is inflammation. The redness, reduced inflammation, and warmth people interpret as activation are warning signs. With continued use, the skin can develop rashes, folliculitis, or dermatitis, especially when the oil is applied under wraps or heat.

The main compound in castor oil, ricinoleic acid, stimulates the production of prostaglandins, chemical messengers that regulate inflammation and muscle contraction. When overstimulated, they cause spasms in the intestines and uterus. This is why castor oil was once used to induce labor and why it can trigger miscarriages. Yet it is now sold to women as a fertility enhancer and hormone balancer. The contradiction is staggering.

When taken internally, the harm is more direct and obvious. Castor oil acts as a stimulant laxative by irritating the intestinal lining. It forces the gut to contract and expel its contents before digestion is complete. The purge feels cleansing, but it is an emergency response to chemical stress. Explosive diarrhea is not proof of detox. It is proof of poison. The body loses water, minerals, and electrolytes, and the microbiome becomes unbalanced. Fatigue, bloating, and nutrient depletion follow as the body struggles to recover. And creates symptom suppression.

The hormonal system is also affected. Ricinoleic acid influences prostaglandin E2, which controls blood vessel dilation and uterine tone. Regular topical use on the abdomen or pelvis can cause cramping or cycle disruption. These effects are dismissed as detox symptoms, but they show interference.

Purity is another concern. Not all castor oils are refined properly. In poorly regulated markets, traces of ricin and other toxins can remain. Some cosmetic-grade oils come from the same industrial supply chains used for lubricants. Even at low levels, repeated exposure adds up over time.

The body’s detox organs, such as the liver, kidneys, skin, and colon, work continuously without stimulation. They depend on minerals, hydration, oxygen, and rest. When we interfere by forcing their function, we weaken them. The irony of the castor oil craze is that it promises to cleanse the very systems it burdens.

The Cosmetic Delusion — Why Hair Appears to Grow

The beauty industry built its empire on illusion. Castor oil’s rebirth as a miracle for hair and eyelashes is one of its most successful deceptions. What looks like growth is not regeneration but residue and irritation dressed up as renewal.

Applied around the eyes, the risks multiply. Castor oil’s thickness traps bacteria and blocks the tiny glands that keep the eyes lubricated. Users report swelling or burning and assume circulation is improving or lashes are growing. What they are seeing is swelling and puffing of the tissues. The lashes may appear thicker, but that is only the oil coating them, not regrowth. I hear people all the time singing the praises of regrowing their eyelashes, but all the while, I still can’t see their eyelashes. Case in point, the lady below. She praises it, and she still has no eyelashes. I see this over and over and over with the masses proselytizing a product. Who are you going to believe? The truth or what you’ve been trained to see?

Castor oil is dense and adhesive. When applied to lashes or hairlines, it coats each strand with a heavy film, making it appear darker and fuller. Under light, the shine passes for vitality. In truth, the oil sits on the surface. It does not feed or repair follicles. The effect is visual, not biological. Meaning, you can say whatever you want, but the proof is in the pudding. And the bowl is empty. Yes, it makes the hair shiny, but so does non-toxic edible olive or sesame oil. No poisoning required.

That coating also traps debris and bacteria. Follicles need air, moisture, and balanced sebum to function. When sealed under a thick layer, they weaken and shed once the buildup loosens. The tingling or burning users describe is inflammation, the body attempting to protect itself, not a sign of stimulation or growth. The photo below is obviously deceptive and shows how the influencers will literally do anything for views.

If the oil reaches the eyes, the risks increase. The glands along the eyelids that keep the eyes moist can clog, leading to styes, swelling, or chronic dryness. The smooth sheen seen online often comes from mild irritation, not repair. Because castor oil is so viscous, it’s difficult to remove. Many leave it on overnight, believing longer contact means deeper benefit. Instead, it disrupts the skin’s natural oils. Over time, follicles reduce their own sebum production, creating dependency and repeat sales.

Commercial blends add solvents or fragrance oils that increase the absorption of irritants. Most users have no idea how their oil was processed or what purity they’re applying. Most say organic hexane-free, but that can simply mean the hexane no longer remains in the product, but was still used in production.

The illusion lasts because it gives instant feedback. A mirror confirms what marketing promised. But healthy hair growth depends on minerals, amino acids, and circulation, on inner nourishment, not surface coating. No oil can replace the body’s regenerative intelligence. Imagine if it actually worked? What a business castor oil would truly be.

Follow the Money and the Crops

To recap, we’ve seen the same pattern repeat: an industrial product repackaged as healing, belief mistaken for reality, and discomfort sold as proof of effectiveness. Castor oil follows that script perfectly. It was never medicine. It was—and still is—a commodity.

First, the plant. Castor beans are cheap, hardy, and fast-growing. They thrive in poor soil and harsh climates, making them ideal for mass-produced agriculture and modern agribusiness. Because they don’t compete with food crops, they spread easily across continents.

Second, the refinery. Once harvested, the oil is pressed, and the leftover seed cake becomes a source of ricin. Both products have highly profitable markets, lubricants for industry, and toxins for research. When one market slows, the other sustains it. That dual purpose keeps the crop profitable.

Third, the surplus. Wars end. Engine formulas change. New synthetics replace old oils. When industrial demand drops, producers turn to the public. They rebrand castor oil as ancient wisdom and sell it as self-care. Surplus becomes sales.

Fourth, the price. Castor oil is cheap to produce and easy to refine. Labor is outsourced, and equipment lasts decades. The cost per bottle is low, the markup enormous. That margin funds influencer campaigns, retail placement, and silence about how it’s made.

Fifth, the loophole. Cosmetics and supplements face little scrutiny. The same oil that would require hazard warnings in a factory becomes “cold-pressed” and “organic” once it crosses the retail line. Labels tell stories of purity, not process.

Sixth, the psychology. Purification sells. In a toxic world, people crave control. A warm oil that tingles or purges feels like progress. That sensation is the hook. When bloating, discomfort, or symptoms reappear—and they always do—you take it as a sign it’s working and double down with daily or weekly castor rituals. That is not healing. It is customer creation.

People see this clearly in the pharmaceutical model, but rarely here. The same dependency loop is disguised in natural language. Platforms amplify testimonials, algorithms reward spectacle, and demand feeds itself.

Seventh, the script. Industry supplies the product. Marketing supplies the myth. Influencers supply the testimony. Consumers supply the faith and evangelize their results. They want to be part of the cult. A commodity becomes a belief system.

Connect the dots. A hardy crop supports mass production. Mass production needs constant outlets. When engines and factories stop absorbing the oil, the wellness aisle takes over. The same chemistry that served machines is poured into bodies. The same toxin that funded weapons research is hidden behind the language of nature.

It’s the same playbook used across industries. DMSO, chlorine dioxide, and methylene blue—all born from industrial or military use, all cheap to make, all repackaged as medicine once the original market dried up. The only real cost is hiring a few credentialed salesmen—MDs and scientists willing to sell the story.

When you see the system, the spell breaks. The question is not whether a castor pack can heal the liver, but why you were taught to think it could. The answer is simple: a surplus commodity needed a market, and a story needed your belief.

The Oil That Never Stops Moving

The world forgets origins. Few ask how an oil once linked to torture, warfare, and machinery became a wellness staple. Once you see it, you cannot unsee it. Castor oil is not an exception. It is a mirror. It shows how history is rewritten and how willingly people trade discernment for belonging.

The antidote is not another product. It is awareness. When you understand that every drop of that golden oil carries a century of propaganda, you stop reaching for it. You begin to question everything labeled ‘natural’. And you remember that the only real purification is truth.

