Medicine Girl’s Substack

Medicine Girl’s Substack

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Tboxtango's avatar
Tboxtango
10h

Is this the reasoning behind, in the last 15 years, all of the 5G/6G/7G Communication Towers that have been built and retrofitted are located very proximal to our K-12 educational institutions?

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Jane Wilson's avatar
Jane Wilson
4h

I sleep two to there hours per night without fail. Never go into rem sleep and not doing the best. Also, you posted about hrt etc. am learning as I go. HRT is synthetic estrogen and was told that it was bio-identical and it is not. Sadly, much of what I learn is not in the doctor's office. It is what I read on substack like yourself and a few other sources. I learn nothing from a doctor who just wants to give you another pill. Thanks for what you are doing. It makes a difference.

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